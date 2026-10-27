Cyclone Arnab: Andhra Pradesh on high alert with red and orange warnings ahead of landfall

“Of the 12 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, nine have been deployed and three are on standby. Of the 10 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in the state, seven have been deployed and three are on standby. Four more NDRF teams from Odisha are yet to be deployed, two each in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam,” said Peter. He added that the fire department has 115 wood-cutting teams and 13 boat rescue teams ready, equipped with 853 lifebuoys and 1,328 life jackets.