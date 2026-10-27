Cyclone Arnab: Andhra Pradesh on high alert with red and orange warnings ahead of landfall

Cyclone Arnab is set to intensify into a very severe storm, prompting red and orange alerts across 18 districts in Andhra Pradesh.
Authorities have deployed disaster response teams, prepared shelters, and issued advisories to ensure safety.
Fishing boats have been grounded, and aquaculture farmers are taking precautions as the cyclone nears landfall with winds up to 140 kmph.
With cyclone Arnab nearing landfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and red alerts for 18 coastal and adjacent districts in Andhra Pradesh, from Visakhapatnam to Bapatla, on October 27-28. IMD said that six districts are likely to see heavy rainfall after the cyclone makes landfall.
According to IMD forecasts, cyclonic Storm Arnab is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday. By Wednesday morning, the cyclone will cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, with maximum sustained winds of 115-125 kilometres per hour (kmph), gusting to 140 kmph, said Sagili Karunasagar, a scientist at IMD Amaravati.
Ch Peter, in-charge of the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) at the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), told Down To Earth (DTE) that across the 18 districts, 2,700 villages, with about 700,000 households, have been identified as likely to be hit. The state government has identified 1,900 shelters to house vulnerable people.
“Of the 12 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, nine have been deployed and three are on standby. Of the 10 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in the state, seven have been deployed and three are on standby. Four more NDRF teams from Odisha are yet to be deployed, two each in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam,” said Peter. He added that the fire department has 115 wood-cutting teams and 13 boat rescue teams ready, equipped with 853 lifebuoys and 1,328 life jackets.
Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has urged people to remain vigilant and follow official advisories. According to a state government release, educational institutions in at least seven districts will remain closed on October 27-28 as a precautionary measure. SDMA has also issued toll-free helpline numbers for emergency assistance, with people can call SEOC on 112, 1070 or 1800-425-0101.
Ramana Kumar, assistant director at the state fisheries department, told DTE that Andhra Pradesh has a coastline of 1,000 km covering 12 coastal districts, and over 500 marine fishing villages. Following IMD’s cyclone alert, all 30,043 fishing boats across the state, which operate from 350 fish landing centres, were advised not to venture into the sea, and boats already at sea were directed to return immediately. Kumar said no boats remain at sea, and boats have been asked to be tied up at safe places to protect them from the strong waves expected.
Kumar added that aquaculture farmers, including 460 hatcheries (shrimp and fish) in the affected districts had been advised to take mitigation measures to prevent breach of bunds during heavy rains, regularly check for mortality of the culture species, and switch off power supply during floods and heavy rains.
Further, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asked officials to keep a close watch on the cyclone’s path and to put every required safety measure in place. Collectors of the affected districts have been told to warn residents of low-lying coastal areas and, where required, move them to cyclone shelters.