Daily weather tracker: Cyclone Arnab intensifies into severe storm, heavy rain alert for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha

Cyclone Arnab over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, raising concerns over heavy rainfall, strong winds and coastal safety in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Meanwhile, an approaching western disturbance could bring rain, thunderstorms and snowfall to parts of northern India.

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather bulletin dated October 27, 2026, the cyclone moved west-north-westwards at approximately 23 km/h over the preceding six hours. At the time of the update, it was about 400 km from Gopalpur in Odisha, 350 km from Visakhapatnam and 420 km from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

The system is expected to continue moving west-north-westwards before turning north-westwards and crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, near Yanam, on the morning of October 28.