Daily weather tracker: Cyclone Arnab intensifies into severe storm, heavy rain alert for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha

Cyclone Arnab has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh faces extremely heavy rainfall and winds of 115–125 km/h, with gusts reaching 140 km/h.
Odisha, Telangana and Chhattisgarh are also on alert for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds.
A western disturbance could bring rain and thunderstorms to northern India, with snowfall possible in the higher reaches of the Himalayas.
Cyclone Arnab over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, raising concerns over heavy rainfall, strong winds and coastal safety in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Meanwhile, an approaching western disturbance could bring rain, thunderstorms and snowfall to parts of northern India.
According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather bulletin dated October 27, 2026, the cyclone moved west-north-westwards at approximately 23 km/h over the preceding six hours. At the time of the update, it was about 400 km from Gopalpur in Odisha, 350 km from Visakhapatnam and 420 km from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.
The system is expected to continue moving west-north-westwards before turning north-westwards and crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, near Yanam, on the morning of October 28.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh could receive extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204.5mm in some areas, with orange and red weather alerts reportedly issued.
Wind speeds could reach 115–125 km/h, with gusts of up to 140km/h. Such conditions could damage trees, electricity poles, vulnerable buildings and infrastructure, and disrupt transport and electricity supplies.
Residents in vulnerable coastal areas have been advised to follow evacuation instructions and move to designated shelters where necessary. Fishermen and coastal communities face particular risks from rough seas and strong winds.
Odisha could experience heavy to very heavy rainfall of 115.6-204.4 millimetres (mm) in some areas, with orange alerts reportedly issued for affected districts.
Chhattisgarh and Telangana could also receive heavy rainfall of 64.5-115.5 mm, prompting yellow alerts.
Thunderstorms and strong winds are expected in several areas. Chhattisgarh could experience wind speeds of 50-60 km/h, while Odisha, Rayalaseema and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands may see lightning and winds of 40-50 km/h.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the west-central Bay of Bengal or waters along the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts between October 27 and 29. Similar caution has been advised near northern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on October 27 and 28.
While the eastern coast prepares for the cyclone, a western disturbance is expected to bring unsettled weather to the Himalayan region and adjoining plains.
Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir could experience rain, thunderstorms and snowfall at higher elevations, potentially disrupting travel along mountain routes.
Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir may receive rain and thunderstorms on October 29 and 30, with snowfall possible in higher areas. Uttarakhand could experience unsettled weather between October 28 and November 1.
In the plains, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab could receive rain and thunderstorms between October 28 and 31. Rainfall is also possible in eastern Rajasthan from October 29 to 31, and in eastern Uttar Pradesh around October 28 and again between October 31 and November 1.
Delhi-NCR is expected to have mainly clear skies on October 27, with a maximum temperature of around 31 degrees Celsius (°C) and a minimum of 16°C. Days are likely to remain relatively warm, with cooler mornings and evenings.
Elsewhere, Surendranagar in Gujarat recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4°C on October 26, while Pathankot in Punjab registered a minimum of 12.2°C, according to the reported weather observations.
With severe weather forecast across several states, authorities have advised residents to follow official weather updates and local disaster-management instructions. Coastal communities have been urged to heed evacuation warnings, while travellers in mountainous areas should remain alert to possible snowfall and difficult road conditions.