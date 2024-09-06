A month after India’s deadliest landslide ever, Wayanad villages begin to recover

Landslides usually stop once they reach the surface of the rock. In the case of the Chaliyar river, Adin Ishan from Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, Mohali discovered that weathered rocks beneath the riverbed, which were orientated against the flow of water, allowed water to seep in and accelerate the weathering process. This led to a significant 185 per cent increase in sediment levels in the river during the incident, indicating the large size of the landslip.