As Cyclone Dana nears, Odisha villages stripped of mangrove protection lie defenceless

Villagers from areas such as Rangani, Talachua, Praharajpur, and Charigharia are particularly vulnerable. Without the mangroves to act as a barrier, they fear tidal surges and saline water from the sea will inundate their homes. “Mangroves not only shield us from storms but also stabilise the shoreline. Without them, we will bear the full onslaught of the tidal waves,” said Prabir Mandal, a farmer from Rangani village.