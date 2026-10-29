Cyclone Arnab aftermath: Floods strand thousands in southern Odisha, disrupt rail services

Severe flooding continued to disrupt life across southern Odisha on October 29, a day after Cyclone Arnab struck the region, leaving villages submerged, damaging homes and crops, and disrupting electricity and railway services.

Ganjam, Gajapati and Malkangiri were among the worst-affected districts, where swollen rivers and streams inundated settlements following heavy rainfall.

In Ganjam, the Rushukulya river breached an embankment at Purushottampur, flooding fresh areas and leaving hundreds of families stranded. Several villages remained under waist-deep water, forcing residents to move to higher ground or seek shelter with relatives.

“We are badly affected. I do not think we can stand up. Arnab damaged our houses and crops,” said Sangram Sahoo of Chikiti village in Ganjam.

“We have lost everything in the cyclone and are planning to start life afresh in our village,” said Saroj Rao of Aryapalli village, whose thatched house collapsed during the storm.

The flooding also caused extensive damage to agricultural land and infrastructure in coastal villages. In several areas of Ganjam district, mud embankments built to keep seawater out gave way under the force of high waves on October 28, allowing saltwater to enter farmland and settlements.

Residents returning to their villages the following day found damaged houses, uprooted trees and fallen electricity poles. Power supply remained disrupted in several locations as repair teams worked to restore damaged lines. Many families were still assessing losses to their homes, crops and livelihoods, with uncertainty over how quickly normal life could resume.