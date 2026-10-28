Cyclone Arnab batters southern Odisha, over 100,000 evacuated

Heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding disrupted life across eight districts, while authorities said no deaths had been reported following the cyclone's landfall in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Cyclone Arnab battered southern Odisha overnight on October 27 and 28, bringing heavy rainfall, strong winds and coastal flooding that damaged homes, destroyed crops and disrupted electricity supplies across several districts.

The storm affected Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Nuapada and Gajapati districts, with low-lying coastal villages particularly vulnerable to flooding.

The very severe cyclonic storm crossed the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts southwest of Yanam between 2 am and 8 am on October 28, with sustained winds of 125-135 km/h, gusting to 150 km/h.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclone made landfall about 20 km east-northeast of Narsapur, 40 km southwest of Yanam and 60 km southwest of Kakinada.

“The latest observations indicate that the landfall process has been completed, with the central region moving completely inland,” Manorama Mohanty, director of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, said in a statement on October 28.

The cyclone weakened from a very severe cyclonic storm to a severe cyclonic storm by 8.30 am.