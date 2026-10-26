Cyclone Arnab: Odisha prepares for mass evacuations

A press release by India Meteorological Department on October 26 warns about the cyclonic storm, saying, “It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal by evening of today, the 26th October and into a very severe cyclonic storm over the same region on 27th October.

Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam close to Yanam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of 28th October, 2026.”