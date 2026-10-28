Cyclone Arnab: Coastal West Bengal districts likely to receive heavy rain

This is corroborated by the situation on the ground. “Till now (around 10 am on October 28), there is no impact. The weather is cloudy and there was some thundershower and lightening last night but no rain yet in the morning,” an official from the Block Development Office in Sagar island of South 24 Parganas district tells DTE. Sagar is one of the closest points in Bengal in the cyclone track. “We have deputed our civil defence volunteers near the vulnerable points like Sagar, Dhablat and Chemaguri mainly to make people aware and to monitor the situation because we are concerned about the possible impacts on the embankments,” says the official.