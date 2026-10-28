Daily weather tracker: Cyclone Arnab brings heavy rain to Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh

Cyclone Arnab was approaching the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, 2026, threatening heavy rainfall, strong winds and flooding across parts of southern and eastern India.

The cyclone's impact could extend beyond Andhra Pradesh, with Odisha and Chhattisgarh also expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, raising the risk of waterlogging, flash floods and disruption to daily life.

Some areas could receive more than 204.5mm of rain in 24 hours, with red and orange weather alerts possible in affected districts. Coastal and low-lying settlements are particularly vulnerable to flooding.

Telangana and Vidarbha could receive heavy to very heavy rainfall of 115.6–204.4mm, while Jharkhand, West Bengal, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and other northeastern states may also experience heavy showers.

Strong winds of 60–70km/h are forecast in parts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh, with thunderstorms possible in Telangana and Jharkhand.