Cyclone Arnab's aftermath: Lives lost, heavy rainfall, and inland weakening

Cyclone Arnab crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall. The storm also claimed two lives.

Officials said a 53-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman died from electrocution in separate incidents in Andhra Pradesh after coming into contact with live electrical wires.

Arnab was the first cyclonic storm of 2026 in the North Indian Ocean region. It formed over the Bay of Bengal on October 26 and intensified rapidly.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), its wind speed increased by about 74 kilometres per hour within a day.

Based on data from the United States Navy's Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC), the weather blog Vagaries of Weather described Arnab as the strongest post-monsoon cyclone in the Bay of Bengal since 2014.

At its peak on the evening of October 27, the IMD recorded sustained winds of 150-160 kilometres per hour, with gusts reaching 180 kilometres per hour.

The JTWC estimated peak sustained winds of approximately 222 kilometres per hour.

The difference reflects the agencies' methods of measuring wind speeds. The JTWC uses a one-minute average, while the IMD uses a three-minute average.

As Arnab approached the coast, it slowed considerably. At 6.30 am on October 28, the IMD reported that the cyclone was almost stationary.