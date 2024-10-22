Cyclone Dana landfall time & place still unclear, gaps in ocean temperature monitoring may be reason

Cyclone Dana that will be forming in the east-central Bay of Bengal by October 23, 2024 is showing uncertainty in its forecast for landfall. The reason for this could be insufficient input information for the forecast models.

The depression that will eventually strengthen to Cyclone Dana formed in the early morning hours of October 22.

On October 22, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the cyclone may turn severe in the early morning hours of October 24 and make landfall between Puri in Odisha and Sagar Islands in West Bengal. The direct distance between the two areas is more than 300 km.

The crossing of the Severe Cyclone Dana with wind speeds between 100-110 kilometres / hour (km / hr) and gusts of up to 120 km / hr may happen between the night of October 24 and morning of October 25, according to IMD.

On the Windy weather analysis and visualisation platform, data from the Global Forecasting System (GFS) of the National Centers for Environmental Prediction (NCEP), United States and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) differ widely in their area and time of landfall for Cyclone Dana.

On October 22, the GFS data projected a landfall close to Contai in West Bengal around 7 am on October 25. The ECMWF data showed a landfall close to Chandbali in Odisha around 9-10 pm on October 24.