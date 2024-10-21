Odisha gears up for Cyclone Dana, coastal districts on high alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for the Odisha coast, as Cyclone Dana is expected to bring wind speeds of 100-120 kilometres per hour on October 24, 2024. The state government has alerted all coastal districts in preparation for the cyclone’s landfall, said Deoranjan Kumar Singh, special relief commissioner for the Odisha government, on October 20, 2024.
The government has cancelled leave for its employees and placed all coastal districts on high alert. The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and fire service personnel have been put on standby, with particular attention to the districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Ganjam and Khorda.
Cyclones frequently impact Odisha’s coastline, and authorities are taking the threat seriously, ensuring precautionary measures are in place to mitigate the impact. The government has also issued a warning to residents and tourists, advising them against visiting seaside areas during the cyclone. Emergency response teams, including heavy machinery operators, have been mobilised to address any crisis, Singh added.
“We have advised marine fishermen to secure their vessels in harbours and jetties as part of the preparations for Cyclone Dana,” said Singh. Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are also working with government agencies to strengthen disaster response efforts.
Cyclone shelters in coastal villages are being prepared to accommodate residents. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea, with public announcements alerting people to the impending storm. While the cyclone is expected to hit the state on October 24, Singh noted it is still too early to predict the full extent of its impact, though thousands of people in coastal Odisha could be affected.
Villages such as Sandhakuda, Noliashi, Goda, Japa, Dahibar and Ambiki in Jagatsinghpur district, which suffered heavily during the 1999 super cyclone, are now on high alert.
Odisha’s Chief Secretary, Manoj Ahuja, has directed the state health department to stock halogen tablets and bleaching powder to ensure clean drinking water in the aftermath of the cyclone. He has also called for early preparations, including securing generators, fuel, and water tankers, as well as ensuring medical facilities are equipped with anti-venom for snake bites.
Residents in vulnerable areas, including Mahakalapada and Rajnagar in Kendrapara district, are preparing to evacuate. “We have arranged for the evacuation of villagers from high-risk areas during the daytime,” said Nilu Mohapatra, additional district magistrate (ADM) of Kendrapara.
Local authorities, including panchayat leaders, are coordinating efforts to safeguard the population. Food supplies and medical teams are on standby, with many sick and pregnant women already relocated to hospitals, the ADM added.
Gram Panchayats of Satabhaya, Gupti, Talachua, Rangani, Pentha, Jamboo, Kharinasi, Kansar Badadandua, Suniti are on high alert. “We are not taking any chances, given the cyclone's potential ferocity. We are praying for safety,” said Arabinda Mandal, former sarpanch of Jamboo.
Around 10,000 people from the seaside Gram Panchayats of Padampur, Gadaharisapur, Gadakujang, Ambiki, Dahibara, Japa and other Panchayats under Earasama block in Jagatsinghpur district perished in the super cyclone on October 29, 1999.
“The memory weighs heavily on authorities,” said Sambit Kumar Rout, ADM for Jagatsinghpur. “This is why we are particularly concerned about the seaside villagers, especially those in low-lying areas. Regular coordination meetings are being held at all levels of government, and humanitarian agencies in the areas most likely to be affected have begun preparedness activities, including prepositioning emergency supplies.”
All vulnerable areas have been brought under a safety cordon, with multi-purpose cyclone shelters being prepared to accommodate people in case of emergencies, Rout said.
Odisha State Disaster Mitigation Authority, along with district administrations and NGOs, conducts annual mock drills for cyclones, tsunamis, and floods to raise awareness and enhance disaster preparedness. These drills have improved coordination among agencies, making evacuation efforts more efficient, Rout added.