Himalayan blunders and beyond

We are complicit in this; all of us, but particularly the countries that have contributed the most to the stock of greenhouse emissions in the atmosphere, which, in turn, is driving up temperatures and causing runaway devastations. This is about the past, the present and the future. There is no getting away from the historical responsibility of the richest and most developed countries for this loss of lives. And even as the death toll was rising in Nepal, we got the news that the world was no longer even on an illusionary track to stay below the guardrail of 1.5°C temperature rise since the industrial period of 1870. UNEP estimates that the world will overshoot this threshold within a few years. Scientists know that beyond 1.5°C, the impacts would be cascading and even more devastating—from the collapse of ice sheets to disruptions in ocean currents like the Atlantic Meridional Overtaking Circulation (AMOC), and much more. The intense heat, fires and other weather abnormalities we saw this summer were only a preview of what awaits us. Yet, we seem to be sanguine about this breakdown in our Earth’s system.

Today, we are so distracted by economic and livelihood concerns brought on by deliberate human misdeeds like senseless wars that this enormous and existential crisis seems distant and insignificant. We are merely tinkering with emissions, not transforming it to live within na-ture’s bounds.