Odisha braces for Cyclone Akvan as over 0.1 million people are evacuated to shelters.
The storm is expected to make landfall near Gopalpur with wind speeds up to 100 kmph.
Authorities have deployed disaster response teams, ensured food and medical supplies and urged citizens to follow safety advisories.
In a sudden shift in trajectory, Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan has changed its course and is moving rapidly toward the Odisha coast. According to the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm is likely to make landfall just east of Gopalpur beach in Ganjam district by noon on November 20.
Akvan is “very likely to cross the coast between Narsapur and Puri, close to Gopalpur, by noon on November 20 with wind speeds of 90–100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph,” Manorama Mohanty, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, told media on November 19. IMD has issued “Orange” and “Red” warnings across several coastal and interior districts—including Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj.
Addressing mediapersons on November 19, Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg confirmed that 1,05,304 people have already been evacuated to 1,224 cyclone and flood shelters, with evacuation drives still underway. Ganjam district accounts for the highest number of evacuees at 45,364, followed by Gajapati with 18,000 people evacuated. Special focus is being placed on relocating residents from hilly and landslide-prone pockets in Gajapati and Kandhamal districts. As a proactive healthcare measure, approximately 9,000 pregnant women nearing their due dates have been shifted to nearby health centres.
Across potentially affected districts, 9,299 shelters have been identified and stocked with cooked and dry rations, drinking water, essential medicines and sanitary napkins, managed on the ground by Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and Anganwadi workers. In Ganjam, free kitchen services have been initiated at shelter centres to ensure uninterrupted meals for evacuees, notes the district collector’s Facebook page.
Following a high-level review meeting chaired by the chief minister in Bhubaneswar on November 18, inter-departmental coordination has been scaled up. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari emphasised that priority is being given to critical-care patients, vulnerable populations and rapid emergency response. Sixty teams of Odisha Disaster Response Force (ODRF), 14 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 221 Fire Services units have been positioned across vulnerable districts. Additionally, the Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) has deployed 100 teams to clear potential road blockages. Tourists have been barred from visiting coastal hotspots including Gopalpur, Puri, Satapada and Chilika. The Kinga Ghati–Gajlabadi road has been closed to traffic. Railway authorities have cancelled or rescheduled several trains. Helicopters, cranes, and Indian Coast Guard assets remain on standby.
To counter network outages, the state’s telecommunications department has deployed satellite phones and mobile communication units (Cells on wheels), said Pujari. To mitigate flooding from heavy rainfall, the Odisha’s water resources department has instituted round-the-clock patrolling and drainage arrangements. Pujari stated that intensive night surveillance is underway at critical points in Ganjam, including at several places along the Rushikulya river. Authorities have urged citizens to remain indoors, stay away from riverbanks and reservoirs, and strictly adhere to local administrative advisories, added Pujari.