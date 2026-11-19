Multi-agency deployment and infrastructure security

Following a high-level review meeting chaired by the chief minister in Bhubaneswar on November 18, inter-departmental coordination has been scaled up. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari emphasised that priority is being given to critical-care patients, vulnerable populations and rapid emergency response. Sixty teams of Odisha Disaster Response Force (ODRF), 14 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 221 Fire Services units have been positioned across vulnerable districts. Additionally, the Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) has deployed 100 teams to clear potential road blockages. Tourists have been barred from visiting coastal hotspots including Gopalpur, Puri, Satapada and Chilika. The Kinga Ghati–Gajlabadi road has been closed to traffic. Railway authorities have cancelled or rescheduled several trains. Helicopters, cranes, and Indian Coast Guard assets remain on standby.