Panama declares emergency after powerful earthquakes trigger more than 100 aftershocks
Two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.7 and 6.6 struck southern Panama on October 9, 2026, with tremors reportedly felt as far away as Colombia.
Panama declared a state of emergency on October 10 after more than 100 aftershocks, including tremors measuring 5.8 and 5.5.
Around 27 people were reported injured, while nearly 900 homes and public schools, along with bridges, hotels and churches, sustained damage.
Seismic activity continued on October 12, when another earthquake measuring 6.1 struck southern Panama, raising concerns over prolonged aftershocks.
Two powerful earthquakes, measuring 7.7 and 6.6 in magnitude on the Richter scale, struck southern Panama on October 9, 2026.
The first earthquake, initially recorded at magnitude 8.0, was felt as far away as Colombia. Its epicentre was in the central province of Herrera, at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Despite the intensity of the shaking, Panamanian authorities initially reported no deaths or missing people. But the tremors did not end there.
Panama lies in a seismically active region influenced by the movement and interaction of major tectonic plates, including the Cocos, Nazca and Caribbean plates. The region is also part of the Pacific Ring of Fire.
Following major earthquakes, surrounding fault networks undergo mechanical readjustment. This process can trigger dozens or even hundreds of smaller tremors, known as aftershocks, over the following days and weeks as the Earth's crust adjusts to a new state of equilibrium.
Panama's government declared a state of emergency on October 10, 2026, after more than 100 aftershocks rattled communities in the hours following the two initial earthquakes. These included tremors measuring 5.8 and 5.5 in magnitude.
Damage was reported across all 10 provinces of Panama and its two indigenous territories. Around 27 people were injured, while nearly 900 homes and public schools were damaged, according to the country's Civil Protection agency.
The agency also reported damage to seven hotels, at least 13 churches and nine bridges. Many residents spent Saturday night on the streets, awaiting guidance from the authorities.
Unlike the earthquakes in Venezuela earlier this year, which caused a large number of casualties, Panama avoided widespread loss of life.
Carlos Valdés, head of the seismology department at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, attributed this partly to the country's strict building codes, particularly those governing the construction of skyscrapers in the capital.
The seismic activity continued. On October 12, another earthquake measuring 6.1 in magnitude struck southern Panama at around 6:20 pm, approximately 18 km west of Rio Grande.
Around 15 earthquakes measuring magnitude 5.0 or higher were recorded in Panama over the three-day period.