Panama declares emergency after powerful earthquakes trigger more than 100 aftershocks

Two powerful earthquakes, measuring 7.7 and 6.6 in magnitude on the Richter scale, struck southern Panama on October 9, 2026.

The first earthquake, initially recorded at magnitude 8.0, was felt as far away as Colombia. Its epicentre was in the central province of Herrera, at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Despite the intensity of the shaking, Panamanian authorities initially reported no deaths or missing people. But the tremors did not end there.

Panama lies in a seismically active region influenced by the movement and interaction of major tectonic plates, including the Cocos, Nazca and Caribbean plates. The region is also part of the Pacific Ring of Fire.

Following major earthquakes, surrounding fault networks undergo mechanical readjustment. This process can trigger dozens or even hundreds of smaller tremors, known as aftershocks, over the following days and weeks as the Earth's crust adjusts to a new state of equilibrium.