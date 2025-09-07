Punjab Floods 2025 Ground Report: The government may be missing from the scene, but people have stepped in to fill to void

Punjab is currently battling some of the worst floods in its history. So far 1,698 villages have been affected, and 39 people have died in these floods, according to the state government.

Heavy monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir meant that a huge volume of water accumulated in the upper catchment areas of the Ravi, Sutlej and Beas rivers. This water was released from the Ranjit Sagar, Bhakra and Pong dams on these rivers and submerged the plains of Punjab, wreaking havoc in Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Pathankot, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Kapurthala and other districts of the state.

Ravi wreaks havoc

The Ranjit Sagar dam on the Ravi river had reached close to its maximum capacity of 527 metres by the end of August. On August 26-27, over 200,000 cusecs of water were released from the dam. This massive inflow reached the Madhopur barrage, where old infrastructure and lack of maintenance worsened the situation.

The gates of the barrage got jammed and many broke, due to which water submerged the villages of Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Amritsar districts. The Ravi broke the dhussi bandhs (embankments about two kilometres away from the river, which separate it from human settlements) at many places and the border areas of Punjab were flooded. The waters of Ravi also caused havoc in Pakistan, entering the Kartarpur corridor and the city of Lahore.



Cutting through this sheet of water spread over the fields of Punjab, 47-year-old farmer Gurbhej Singh took this reporter on his tractor from Ramdas town of Amritsar district to his village Jatta. Half the wheels of the tractor were submerged at the main square of Ramdas town and also on the road leading to his village. Singh said, “Almost all the villages of Amritsar’s Ajnala tehsil (subdistrict) have been flooded. There are many villages which are also cut off from other villages and towns. We have come to this state of affairs due to the water released into the Ravi from the Ranjit Sagar dam.”