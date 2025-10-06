‘Build lines before green projects are awarded’

Puja Das (PD): What causes delays in laying transmission lines?

Gyan Prakash Upadhyaya (GPU): Since transmission lines pass through varied geography — towns, forests, rivers, tribal areas — every kilometre poses a new challenge. They often face unforeseen issues such as land acquisition, right of way (RoW) problems, environmental clearances, and wildlife or tribal concerns. These are genuine issues and unless resolved, they can cause significant delays. But it’s never intentional because any delay leads to financial losses.

Sometimes, the power generation project is nearing completion, but the transmission infrastructure isn't ready to evacuate the power. Regarding alignment between renewable energy (RE) project commissioning and transmission, you're absolutely right. Solar plants typically get built in about 12 months, while transmission lines can take two to two-and-a-half years due to the various clearance and land acquisition issues mentioned.

Wind projects, by comparison, take slightly longer than solar — maybe 15 to 18 months, depending on terrain and infrastructure requirements — but still significantly less time than thermal or hydro plants, which can take three to five years.

So yes, transmission development must begin at least a year before the solar project is awarded or constructed. That way, both can be ready around the same time. This is not yet happening consistently across India, but it’s increasingly being recognised as a priority.

Additionally, over-concentration of transmission projects with a few entities is also causing delays.