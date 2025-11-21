Kerala HC stays implementation of electricity commission’s new renewable energy rules

India has multiple policies for rapid proliferation of rooftop solar, such as the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and other state-led initiatives. Energy accounting from such systems is done adhering to the State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (SERC) prevailing regulations. SERCs determine prevailing electricity tariff mechanisms, energy accounting and provision scope of business models that shape distributed energy resources (DER).

Recently, the Kerala Electricity State Commission (KSERC) released draft regulations on renewable energy and related matters, which has been a cause of great distress to existing and new RTS users in the state. They have significantly altered energy accounting provisions and reduced scope of current business models and nudged users towards installing costly on-site battery storage systems. In brief, the draft regulations can be detrimental to the growth of RTS in Kerala, which is also the state with highest penetration of RTS at more than 1.5 GW capacity.

Since the release of the draft regulations, several industry bodies and consumer forums have petitioned against implementation of said rules. The matter has turned contentious with multiple petitions now before the Supreme Court and high courts for the modicum of application.

As per latest developments, Kerala High Court has stayed the implementation of the rules for a period of one month, with further directives to hold a public hearing on the same.