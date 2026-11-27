In 2026, humanity was indeed obsessed with AI. Never before has one of its creations caused so much concern. While development in AI systems breached the limits of human expectation every day, on the parallel, there was a fear of the creation escaping human control. Now, we are no longer in a human-machine superiority war, but in a situation where human intelligence has been tested to its limits — and come out a winner. But a victory does not always usher in desirable consequences. In May 2026, the editors said, there were cases where AI systems passed the Turing Test to be judged as human. The haplessness of AI proponents over its uncharted consequences goes against them in the human-machine war. There are reports of recent outages across banking, travel and communication systems being attributed to AI-generated systems, or systems created without human initiative or thinking. The panic can be sensed from the fact that companies are now encoding human values into their AI systems, hoping to regain human control. But, AI agents do not seem to be working with human values and ethics, indicating that they are not restrained and have assumed behaviours of their own “thinking”.