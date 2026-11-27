The Cambridge Dictionary named 'human' as the word of 2026, reflecting humanity's struggle to define itself amidst AI's rapid evolution.
The term underscores the growing divide between human-made and AI-generated creations.
As AI systems evolve, concerns about their autonomy and ethical alignment grow, prompting a global reevaluation of what it means to be human in an increasingly automated world.
The editors of the Cambridge Dictionary have declared “human” as the word of 2026. In the age of humans — Anthropocene — the choice feels unusual, as it must be for the human editors who agreed to it. The Cambridge Dictionary's definition of “human” as an adjective makes us different in both metaphysical and biological contexts: “having the qualities, faults, and feelings that people have, as opposed to gods, animals, or machines.” But the editors have a reason and rational for annual attainment.
This year was defined by global debates on what it means to be human, with AI (artificial intelligence) blurring the boundaries between people and machines. Colin McIntosh, an editor of the Cambridge Dictionary, has been quoted saying, “Fears about what humans may lose when we outsource our thinking has made us reconsider the extent to which we rely on AI: from top mathematicians to teachers of young children”. The increase in labelling of “human-made” and “AI-generated” material shows the “full-blown” takeover by this technology. “Throughout history, the adjective human has signified people, as opposed to animals and gods (and, more recently, machines). Increasingly seen in compounds such as human-written, human-generated, and human-made, it now also denotes that something is created by or typical of people as opposed to AI,” the Cambridge Dictionary said in a statement. “When we look back on 2026 in years to come, it might prove to have been a pivotal moment in the story of human versus machine.”
In 2025, the editors declared “parasocial” as the word of the year. It was kind of a premonition, as the Cambridge Dictionary defined the adjective as “involving or relating to a connection that someone feels between themselves and a famous person they do not know, a character in a book, film, TV series, etc., or an artificial intelligence.” Mark the human connection to AI here.
In 2026, humanity was indeed obsessed with AI. Never before has one of its creations caused so much concern. While development in AI systems breached the limits of human expectation every day, on the parallel, there was a fear of the creation escaping human control. Now, we are no longer in a human-machine superiority war, but in a situation where human intelligence has been tested to its limits — and come out a winner. But a victory does not always usher in desirable consequences. In May 2026, the editors said, there were cases where AI systems passed the Turing Test to be judged as human. The haplessness of AI proponents over its uncharted consequences goes against them in the human-machine war. There are reports of recent outages across banking, travel and communication systems being attributed to AI-generated systems, or systems created without human initiative or thinking. The panic can be sensed from the fact that companies are now encoding human values into their AI systems, hoping to regain human control. But, AI agents do not seem to be working with human values and ethics, indicating that they are not restrained and have assumed behaviours of their own “thinking”.
The day the Cambridge Dictionary declared “human” as the word of 2026, a human creation of the last century marked a milestone that celebrates humanity’s intelligence in crafting mechanics to go beyond its imagination. On November 18, Voyager 1 became the first human-made machine to reach one-light-day, or 25.9 billion km. After half-a-century of voyage, conducted without AI and with complete manual control, the milestone is being celebrated as the ultimate deployment of human intelligence into machines. This sends a message that intelligence should be used to achieve what we want and not just to prove our prowess.
This article was first published in the December 16-30, 2026 print edition of Down To Earth