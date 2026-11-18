NASA confirmed Voyager 1's milestone of reaching one light-day from Earth, a journey spanning nearly 50 years.
The spacecraft, originally designed for a short mission, now provides groundbreaking data from interstellar space, defying expectations with its longevity.
NASA engineers have kept the aging spacecraft operational despite dwindling power, ensuring its continued contribution to space science.
At 5.16 am, Eastern Standard Time (3.46 pm, Indian Standard Time) on November 18, Voyager 1 became the first human-made object to travel one light-day from Earth, reaching a distance of about 25.9 billion kilometres. A message sent to Voyager 1 now takes 24 hours to reach the spacecraft. A reply takes another 24 hours to get back to Earth. That is a two-day wait for a conversation with a machine launched nearly half a century ago.
US space agency NASA confirmed the milestone on Wednesday afternoon in a from one of its official handles on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
Voyager 1 was never designed for a journey this long. When the spacecraft lifted off on September 5, 1977, its mission was expected to last only a few years. It was built to study Jupiter and Saturn, taking advantage of a rare alignment of the outer planets. Nearly 50 years later, it is still sending data to Earth.
Its continued operation is the result of careful engineering, but also of generations of scientists and engineers finding ways to keep it working.
The spacecraft's instruments have revealed things that were not part of the original mission. Its observations of Jupiter's moon Io, for instance, helped identify active volcanoes beyond Earth. Its cameras also captured the image that became known as the “Pale Blue Dot” in 1990, showing Earth as a tiny speck against the darkness of space.
But Voyager's scientific contribution did not end with its planetary encounters. Its journey beyond the heliosphere has given researchers a rare opportunity to study the space between stars.
Voyager 1 crossed the heliopause, the boundary where the solar wind gives way to the interstellar medium, in 2012. The spacecraft and its twin, Voyager 2 (also launched in 1977) remain the only ones to have operated in interstellar space.
Their measurements have challenged some expectations about interstellar space. Scientists had anticipated that the magnetic field would change direction as Voyager crossed the heliopause. But that did not happen in the way they expected.
Alan Cummings, senior research scientist, California Institute of Technology and co-investigator of Voyager Cosmic Ray Subsystem, Down To Earth (DTE) that Voyager data has shown that the actual transition between the Sun's influence and the surrounding galactic environment is more complicated than a simple boundary.
For all its scientific achievements, Voyager 1 faces a fairly basic problem: it is running out of power.
The spacecraft relies on three radioisotope thermoelectric generators, which convert heat from the decay of plutonium-238 into electricity. Their output declines over time, by roughly four watts a year. NASA has therefore been switching off instruments and other systems to conserve what remains.
In 2026, engineers used a manoeuvre known as the "Big Bang" to switch off some power-hungry systems and activate lower-power alternatives. The move saved electricity that could help extend the mission.
Engineers have also had to work around ageing components and increasingly narrow operating margins. Todd J Barber of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has the risks, from fuel lines getting too cold to clogged thrusters that could make it difficult to keep the antenna pointed towards Earth.
There is no guarantee of how much longer Voyager 1 will keep transmitting. NASA estimates that it could fall out of range of the Deep Space Network around 2036, depending on its remaining power and the strength of its signal.
For now, the spacecraft continues to send measurements from a region no other operating spacecraft has reached. The one-light-day milestone is a striking measure of how far it has travelled. But perhaps the more remarkable fact is that a machine built in the 1970s is still helping scientists learn what lies beyond our solar neighbourhood.