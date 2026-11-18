The value of geospatial technology goes beyond collecting data and producing better maps. Its real potential lies in making information useful to farmers.

At present, spatial datasets largely remain with technical specialists, while farmers, the primary users of irrigation infrastructure, have little say in decisions based on these data.

Making this information accessible to Water User Associations (WUAs) could change that.

With appropriate training, association members could access information on command areas, canal networks, crop choices and water availability. This would help them assess irrigation demand and request water from government departments based on actual requirements.

Early efforts, such as WELL Labs' Jal Vigyani programme, are testing how this approach can work in practice.

Not every farmer needs to become a GIS expert or drone operator. A few trained representatives from each WUA, equipped to read maps, use GPS-based applications and record damage in the field, could help connect geospatial information with local irrigation needs.

Government departments are already using geospatial technologies for agriculture and water management.

States such as Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat are exploring drone-based canal surveys for infrastructure mapping, maintenance and monitoring. Karnataka's Department of Agriculture uses Bele Samikshe (Digital Crop Survey) to collect crop information.

Meanwhile, India-WRIS, a joint initiative of the Central Water Commission and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), operated through the National Water Informatics Centre, integrates hydrological and water-resource information to provide open-source datasets.