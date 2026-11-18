Poorly maintained field channels often prevent canal water from reaching farmers.
GIS, drones and AI can help identify blockages, damage and irrigation gaps.
Making geospatial data accessible to farmers can improve water management
Better coordination between departments and farmers is key to effective irrigation.
India's canal irrigation infrastructure has expanded over the last century, connecting rivers and reservoirs to millions of hectares of agricultural land. Yet, for many farmers, particularly those at the tail end of canal systems, water in a reservoir does not guarantee that it will reach their fields.
Before reaching individual plots, water travels through an extensive network of main canals, distributaries, laterals and field channels (Figures 1 and 2).
Because the network is interconnected, a single silted channel, an unnoticed breach, overgrown vegetation or poor maintenance upstream can disrupt water delivery downstream. While main lined canals receive more public funding and policy attention, the critical last mile, where water actually reaches fields, remains inadequately monitored.
This affects irrigation management and water-use efficiency. Information on canal networks is typically collected through periodic inspections and manual surveys, which can take months to complete. Field channels also remain poorly mapped. By the time a problem is reported and inspected, an entire irrigation cycle may have been lost, or field conditions may have changed, making the information outdated.
Geospatial technology can help close this information gap.
Geographic Information Systems (GIS) are tools used to capture, manage, analyse and map data linked to specific locations. Different layers of information, such as farm plots, canals, crops and soil, can be viewed together to provide a fuller picture of conditions on the ground.
Combined with drone mapping and artificial intelligence (AI), GIS can help map irrigation networks as they exist, identify structural problems and show how water moves across complex canal command areas.
Unlike conventional manual surveys, which can take months, drone mapping can provide detailed images of field irrigation channels and structures within days.
Experience from canal command areas in Karnataka's Raichur district shows how drone mapping can reveal hidden bottlenecks. A recent assessment in the Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal command area identified vegetation growth and infrastructure damage along a distributary that prevented water from reaching downstream areas.
The value of geospatial technology goes beyond collecting data and producing better maps. Its real potential lies in making information useful to farmers.
At present, spatial datasets largely remain with technical specialists, while farmers, the primary users of irrigation infrastructure, have little say in decisions based on these data.
Making this information accessible to Water User Associations (WUAs) could change that.
With appropriate training, association members could access information on command areas, canal networks, crop choices and water availability. This would help them assess irrigation demand and request water from government departments based on actual requirements.
Early efforts, such as WELL Labs' Jal Vigyani programme, are testing how this approach can work in practice.
Not every farmer needs to become a GIS expert or drone operator. A few trained representatives from each WUA, equipped to read maps, use GPS-based applications and record damage in the field, could help connect geospatial information with local irrigation needs.
Government departments are already using geospatial technologies for agriculture and water management.
States such as Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat are exploring drone-based canal surveys for infrastructure mapping, maintenance and monitoring. Karnataka's Department of Agriculture uses Bele Samikshe (Digital Crop Survey) to collect crop information.
Meanwhile, India-WRIS, a joint initiative of the Central Water Commission and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), operated through the National Water Informatics Centre, integrates hydrological and water-resource information to provide open-source datasets.
To make geospatial data useful at the distributary and farm levels, three measures can be introduced.
1. Integrate departmental data at the farm-plot level
Departments responsible for water resources, agriculture and revenue, along with the Central Water Commission and Survey of India, should strengthen their spatial databases and digital platforms.
This will require updating data-sharing policies and moving beyond cadastral records, or land ownership maps, to develop an integrated platform providing farm-level information on crops, irrigation and water use to Water User Co-operative Societies (WUCS).
2. Introduce mandatory pre-season drone monitoring
Before seasonal canal water releases, trained WUA representatives could coordinate with technical teams from irrigation departments and State Remote Sensing Applications Centres to conduct drone surveys at the distributary level.
AI-based image analysis could then identify weed growth, siltation and breaches, allowing repairs to be carried out before water is released.
3. Verify geospatial maps using farmers' local knowledge
Existing participatory mapping tools provide a foundation for expanding this approach.
In Raichur, for example, Electronic Participatory Rural Appraisal (e-PRA) meetings demonstrated the value of comparing spatial maps with farmers' firsthand knowledge of irrigation networks.
Rather than limiting participatory mapping to isolated pilot projects, state governments should systematically incorporate information collected from communities into routine maintenance budgets, repair schedules and seasonal water-release plans.
In keeping with the theme of GIS Day 2026, Powering Purpose and Innovation, geospatial technology offers an opportunity to give farmers a greater role in managing irrigation across canal command areas.
But better maps alone will not improve water delivery.
For these technologies to make a difference on the ground, water resources and agriculture departments, local administrations and farmers must use the information together to decide when water should be released, where repairs are needed and which channels require attention.
Only then can geospatial data move beyond technical assessments and help ensure that water reaches the farmers who need it.
Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth