India’s digital thirst: How Bengaluru’s tech dreams are colliding with a worsening water crisis

In the first part of this series, Down To Earth (DTE) explored what data centres are, why they require vast quantities of water to operate, and how their rapid expansion into water-stressed regions such as Greater Noida is already affecting local communities struggling for access to clean water. This second part travels south to Karnataka, India’s Silicon Valley, to examine how the same pattern is unfolding in and around Bengaluru.

India’s data centres are emerging as one of the world’s most attractive destinations for global investment. The appeal lies in a combination of lower operational costs, competitive labour, and a strategic geographical position that allows companies to serve both domestic and wider South Asian markets efficiently.

A data centre is a facility that houses IT infrastructure such as servers, switches and routers, while also storing and managing the immense volumes of data generated by digital applications and services.

The country now has around 150 operational data centres with a combined IT load capacity of 1,200-1,300 MW spread across Tier-1 cities, according to Deloitte India’s 2025 report Attracting AI Data Centre Infrastructure Investment in India .

“India is steadily emerging as a key hub for data infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific, likely to record the highest capacity addition over 2024-26, more than projected for other APAC countries like Japan, Singapore, Korea, Australia, Hong Kong,” the report noted. The IT load capacity indicates how much computing equipment a data centre can support, measured in watts.