India’s digital thirst: What data centre giants aren’t saying about their water use

Imperfect technologies

How much water a data centre uses depends largely on its cooling technology. The most common is evaporative cooling, which uses water to remove heat but requires constant replenishment, especially in hot or dry climates. The alternative is air-cooled chillers, which dissipate heat using fans and consume little or no water, though they demand far more electricity.

The trade-off is that evaporative systems are generally more energy-efficient but less water-efficient, Shaolei Ren, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of California, Riverside, told DTE. Water-cooling systems are often cheaper but can strain water resources in areas where the resource is less abundant, for example, Bengaluru or Noida.

“Air-based cooling systems don’t use water directly but still have an indirect water footprint through the electricity required to power them, explained Melissa Scanlan, Lynde B. Uihlein Endowed Chair in Water Policy, professor and director of the Center for Water Policy at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee. If the electricity source is fossil fuel-based, the environmental burden remains high.

For example, Yotta Data Centre park in Greater Noida runs 30 diesel generator sets of 2.25 megawatts (MW). In 2020, the company received environment clearance from the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority to replace gas generators with diesel generators since the Data Centre Building will host critical information and data of Government and Defence and hence continuous operation is extremely critical. The committee set a condition that the installed diesel generator should use low sulphur diesel type and conform to Environment (Protection) Rules prescribed for air and noise emission standards. Low sulphur fuel reduces air pollutants like small particulate and black carbon emission and does not directly reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

About 78 per cent of India’s power generation in 2024 was fossil-fuel based.

Further, traditional air cooling can no longer efficiently mitigate the escalating heat produced by the ever-increasing power densities of modern processors used for AI workload. Liquid cooling technologies like liquid immersion cooling, which involves bathing servers, chips, and other components in a specialised dielectric (or non-conductive) fluid, which absorbs the heat from the chips and transfers it to a heat exchanger, where it is cooled down before flowing back into the tank.

However, the technology has higher upfront costs than conventional direct liquid cooling, but provides significant energy savings and significantly less water than other approaches, according to an article by Environmental and Energy Study Institute, a US-based nonprofit.

Nxtra and Adani claim to use air-based chillers; STT says it prefers air-cooled systems in water-scarce regions; NTT reports using advanced cooling techniques, including liquid immersion “where feasible”; Sify claims to have saved “billions of gallons” through water-free cooling but provides no data to support the claim; and CtrlS reports reducing its water footprin t by 119,662 KL annually by switching from water- to air-cooled systems, without specifying how many facilities adopted the change.

All the sustainability reports are unclear on how many data center facilities have switched to newer technologies and how the switch has impacted their water and energy consumption.

Yotta Data Services Pvt Ltd believes that liquid cooling is central to the future of AI data centres. “The industry’s real direction is water-neutral data centres: air-cooled + liquid-cooled + closed-loop systems, not water-cooled towers,” the company stated.

But as companies make ambitious claims about “water-neutral” or “water-positive” facilities, researchers warn that transparency remains weak, and independent verification is almost non-existent. Even global tech firms are reluctant to open their sustainability claims to scrutiny. Microsoft, for example, says its pilot cooling technology at one data centre reduced water use by more than 124.9 million litres, without opening it for review by independent academic researchers.

Water usage effectiveness

Many ESG reports reviewed by DTE refer to water usage effectiveness (WUE), which is a metric developed by The Green Grid , an nonprofit industry consortium, to measure data centre water efficiency. Expressed in litres per kilowatt-hour (L/kWh), WUE is calculated by dividing a data centre’s total water consumption by the total energy it uses over the same period. A score of zero represents ideal efficiency.

“WUE is a useful starting point for quantifying water consumption,” said Ren. “But it doesn’t capture everything. The typical WUE value is reported on an annual basis, which does not reflect peak water demand. Those peaks can be particularly problematic for local water infrastructure.”

Ren also said that WUE also does not account for local water stress levels, which are critical for understanding real impacts. But there is no single standardised method of calculating WUE. This, he said, can create confusion and make comparisons difficult. “More consistent reporting methods would be helpful.”

Not every company discloses its WUE, and those that do offer little context (see table). “Modern hyperscale DCs — including ours [Yotta, which does not publicly mention WUE] — are built to operate at extremely low WUE and avoid reliance on freshwater entirely,” Yotta told DTE.