Unlocking the secrets of the ‘Dragon Man’ skull — and what it reveals about human evolution

What we got right and wrong

Most of what I’ve talked about here, we’ve only learnt in the last 16 years. For my PhD more than 50 years ago I was testing the then widespread idea that modern humans evolved directly from Neanderthals. I spent my time measuring and comparing fossil skulls, using the primitive measuring techniques and limited computing power available at the time.

I concluded that we did not evolve from them. I could see no sign that Neanderthal fossils in Europe were gradually changing towards a more modern anatomy. They weren’t developing a more rounded braincase, a smaller browridge or a more pronounced chin.

Yet now, with genetic powers that I could never have imagined, we can see that my PhD quest only gave part of the answer. Certainly we did not evolve from Neanderthals but yes, they are partly our ancestors because of that ancient interbreeding. Twenty years ago I would have told you that any interbreeding with Neanderthals was trivial in the big picture.

Together with the findings about interbreeding between modern humans and Denisovans, I have to concede that our more recent origins are only mostly out of Africa, not 100%. It means the Neanderthals and Denisovans didn’t die out completely 30,000 or 40,000 years ago: bits of their DNA live on in us today, and some of it is still active.

As for our African beginnings, it was in the 1980s and 1990s that these became clear as DNA sequences from recent human populations accumulated, as well as better fossil material. However, recent evidence suggests that our African origins were quite complex , with several lineages evolving in parallel in different parts of the continent and mixing now and again. For instance, some geneticists think ancient interbreeding with Homo heidelbergensis could have contributed to our evolution, so the human origin story keeps getting more complex.

What’s next

It’s difficult to imagine what even the next ten years will bring, as work on ancient DNA is developing so fast – along with the newer field of ancient proteomics, which studies fossil proteins. Scientists are turning to these because DNA survival is patchy, especially in warm conditions and deep time.

For example, scientists are looking for traces of the connective tissue collagen, which is widespread in our bodies, skeleton and teeth. Collagen is much more resilient than DNA, and has already been identified in fossils that are millions of years old. As the work progresses and we can sequence the different amino acids in these ancient proteins, we will start to gather knowledge of fossil relationships where DNA cannot reach, as has already been achieved for the Dragon Man fossil.

The fossil record itself will undoubtedly continue to surprise us with unexpected finds, hopefully including eagerly awaited Denisovans from the islands of south-east Asia. Also waiting to be found somewhere are fossils of first-generation hybrids between our species and the Neanderthals, and our species and the Denisovans.

Meanwhile I’m still pursuing the biggest puzzle of them all. Why are we the only surviving species out of dozens that preceded us, and the half-dozen that were still living alongside us 100,000 years ago? Did we overcome them through our better brains or better adaptations or did we just get lucky, time after time, as first the Neanderthals went under, then all the others?

I suspect competition for often limited resources was an important part of the story, where we may have been that bit more efficient than our surviving relatives, but we simply don’t know the full solution yet. More discoveries from archaeology, fossils and DNA will lead us closer to the answers.