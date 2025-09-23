‘We are trying to revolutionise aerospace in the way automakers once revolutionised cars’

IL: In Indian space tech, there are broadly two types of companies: Those providing launch vehicle services and those making satellites.

The latter build satellites but rely on external agencies to launch them. In India, ISRO launches satellites into orbit, but we also rely on foreign companies such as SpaceX.

As for launch vehicle companies, many use solid rocket fuel. This is not reusable; once you burn a solid rocket booster, there is no retrieving it. Solid fuel is more reliable because it is tried and tested, but it isn’t good for the environment in the long term.

On the other hand, liquid rocket engines are more controllable. You can regulate the speed of the fuel and oxidiser.

Liquid engines require pumps, which can run in two ways. One uses batteries. It requires a normal electric pump into which you feed fuel and oxidiser. But this demands heavy-density batteries. The problem is that it reduces reusability. And because it is heavy, there is less space for payloads.

The other one is the turbo pump. You can run it off the engine, which works like a gas-generator engine that requires a double pump. Essentially, you take some of the exhaust from the engine and use it to run the pump. It has a gas generator that produces high-pressure gases to drive the turbine.

The turbine then drives the pump, which in turn powers the smaller rockets. It is like a feedback system. It does not need any battery. It is similar to the human heart, which is self-driven and does not require an external device to keep it working. A turbo pump is simpler, more efficient, and saves weight — which means more payload.

It is also a greener option because we can enable the reusable landing of the whole first stage of the vehicle, which makes up 60-70 per cent of the cost. No private organisation in India is currently working on turbo pumps, and globally, fewer than 20-30 private companies have figured out this technology.

SB: Right now, we are focusing on cryo-pumps and we want to convert one into a turbo pump. Our turbo pumps reach around 25,000 revolutions per minute, producing enough horsepower to power the engine.

By building our engines with these pumps, we have many options to explore. We can work on reusability. We can use liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen, which burn cleanly. The only by-product will be water vapour. We will need more time to fully develop this pump. We are working with ISRO for testing. We recently signed an MoU for testing, validation and knowledge transfer. ISRO has mastered these technologies.