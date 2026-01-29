Economic Survey 2025-26 suggests congestion pricing for dense business districts

The survey highlighted Singapore’s Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) system, which automatically charges vehicles as they pass under toll gantries during busy periods. Decades of data from Singapore show that the system has been highly effective in managing traffic demand.

It also points to the London Congestion Charge, a cordon-based system that requires vehicles to pay a daily fee to enter, exit or move within a defined area of central London. According to the Survey, both models demonstrate how pricing can be used to regulate road use without disrupting traffic flow.

Experts say the idea is not new. Ramnath Jha, Distinguished Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation in Mumbai, noted that congestion pricing was first tried in Singapore in 1975. Since then, cities including Durham (2002) and London (2003) in the United Kingdom, Stockholm in Sweden (2006), Milan, Italy (2008) and Gothenburg in Sweden (2013) have adopted similar systems. New York City launched the first congestion pricing program in the United States on January 5, 2025.

Jha said that many Indian architects, transport experts and urban planners have long argued for congestion charges in Indian cities, where traffic congestion in major urban centres is often worse than in cities such as New York. In Delhi, the idea was proposed by the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in 2018, but was never implemented. Similar discussions have taken place in Mumbai, including at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.