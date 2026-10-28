Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (October 27, 2026)

The overall physical progress of laying the ductile iron pipeline along the Shahdara drain under the Interceptor Sewer Project, aimed at trapping sewage from the Kanti Nagar and Old Seelampur drains, stands at 90 per cent, while financial progress is at 48 per cent.

This was stated in a report filed by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on October 26, 2026 .

According to the report, work has remained on hold since the onset of the monsoon, following restrictions imposed by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FCD). Permission to resume work is still awaited.

The anticipated completion date is December 31, 2026, subject to receiving the necessary permission from the I&FCD.

As stated in an earlier affidavit, the DJB has proposed constructing two new sewage treatment plants (STP), with capacities of 36 million gallons per day (MGD) and 24 MGD, at Kondli and Jagriti Vihar, respectively, to treat sewage generated in the Trans-Yamuna area.

Cost estimates for the proposed works have been prepared, and tenders are yet to be invited. The projects are expected to be completed by December 2028.

Regarding the Yamuna Vihar STP, the DJB said work orders had already been awarded for constructing a new 20 MGD plant and increasing the capacity of the existing Phase-III plant from 25 MGD to 55 MGD.

Both projects are under way and are expected to be completed by December 2027.

The report also provided an update on the action plan for household sewer connections, covering 34 works and their timelines for achieving full connectivity. Of these, eight have been completed, while 26 remain in progress.

The DJB submitted reports from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on the quality of treated effluent from the Kondli STPs (Phases I, II, III and IV) and the Yamuna Vihar Phase-II STP for July and August 2026.

According to the DPCC, treated effluent from these five plants met the prescribed standards.

However, the Yamuna Vihar Phase-I and Phase-III STPs were found to be non-compliant with the prescribed standards.

The DJB stated that construction of the new 20 MGD plant at Yamuna Vihar Phase-I and augmentation of the Phase-III plant from 25 MGD to 55 MGD were under way to ensure that the upgraded facilities meet the prescribed effluent quality standards.

The report also outlined action taken or proposed by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), along with coordination undertaken by the DJB, regarding sewage management in the jhuggi-jhopri (JJ) clusters of Sanjay Colony, Janta Majdur Colony and Taj Colony.

The report stated that Taj Colony is situated in a low-lying pocket, making it technically unfeasible for the DJB to install a conventional gravity-based sewerage network.

DUSIB has therefore been requested to submit an action plan for the safe disposal of sewage from the settlement.