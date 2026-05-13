Fast fashion’s rewear problem: Why millions of reusable clothes still end up as waste

Fashion has never moved faster. In 2022, global clothing brand H&M added more than 4,000 new styles to its existing online catalogue, while Shein, the ultra-fast fashion giant, added more than 300,000. It has since become the most Googled fashion brand in the world.

But what is the environmental cost of fast fashion?

According to earlier estimates, more than 92 million tonnes of textiles are discarded every year, while only 0.3 per cent are kept in circulation.

In this context, a news analysis, Sorting for Circularity: Project Rewear , examined more than 8,000 garments in four European Union countries. Researchers found that 37 per cent had no damage and 41 per cent had only minor flaws. While the majority could be reused with value-adds like cleaning or repairs, the gap between what can be reworn and what is actually reworn exists because the rewear system remains underdeveloped.

Apart from the lack of a strong system, researchers also believe that what is trendy or what they call “perceived desirability” often decides resale value.

Researchers found that the rewear industry faces multiple challenges. Only the top 5 per cent to 10 per cent of garments sell at a good price. Why? Because fast fashion has made clothing cheap, and people are often wary of buying second-hand items.

“Consumer expectations are shaped by the artificially low cost of new clothing, while operational costs for logistics, authentication, and other services remain high,” the report said.