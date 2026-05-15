India’s waste economy runs on invisible workers. Climate policy keeps forgetting them

Every morning, while the city is still slowly waking up, a woman walks along a familiar route. She navigates through narrow lanes, moving past trash bins to collect items that can still be sold, like plastic bottles, scraps of metal, cardboard, and glass. After carefully sorting through these items, she bags them up and takes them to a kabadiwalla, a local recycler. On a good day, she can earn between Rs 200 and Rs 400.

You won’t find her in any official employment records or discussions about India’s circular economy, but her role is crucial in keeping that system alive.

India generates tens of millions of tonnes of solid waste every year, and a worrying amount of it ends up in landfills. The problem is that many of these aren’t properly engineered landfills; instead, they’re open dumps where waste simply piles up until it can’t fit anymore. This excess waste leaks harmful chemicals into the soil and water, and when organic materials break down without oxygen, they produce methane, a gas that’s even more harmful than carbon dioxide in the short-term climate picture.

A satellite analysis conducted in April 2026 by Carbon Mapper and the Stop Methane Project at UCLA found that India had two of the world’s largest methane-emitting landfill sites in 2025: one in Secunderabad, Telangana, and another in Mumbai, Maharashtra. These sites release significant amounts of methane hourly, contributing to the rapid increase in global temperatures.

Much of this issue relates back to how we manage our waste. Thanks to satellite imaging, identifying which landfill sites are emitting these gases has become clearer. Delhi’s landfills, Ghazipur and Bhalswa, have been pinpointed as major sources of methane emissions. Researchers using GHGSat data have detected notable methane plumes over both sites. Ghazipur, for instance, has been accepting waste since 1984 and has grown taller than 70 metres, even though it was meant to close back in 2002.

While there’s a clear connection between the mountains of garbage and the woman collecting recyclables at dawn, this connection rarely receives attention in policy discussions.

The workers holding the system together

Estimates from the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group suggest there are between 1.5 million and 4 million informal waste pickers in India. These numbers vary widely due to poor counting methods. Most of these workers are women from marginalised communities like Dalit, Adivasi, or Muslim backgrounds. They often work without contracts, gloves, masks, or insurance, and many earn less than Rs 10,000 a month, according to research done in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme.