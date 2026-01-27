Lower GST on recyclables to boost green economy: CSE to finance minister ahead of Budget 2026

Transition to clean energy and industrial decarbonisation have been in focus in the Union budgets of the last few consecutive years. To bolster this "green growth" and drive the momentum towards India's Net Zero by 2070 ambitions, the central government must carry out tax reorganisation for the waste sector, Delhi-based think-tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) wrote in a letter to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of her Budget presentation on February 1, 2026.

The goods and services tax (GST) and fiscal structures will play a major role in accelerating India's transition towards a greener economy, said CSE Director-General Sunita Narain. This, she highlighted, would add to the progress the country has already made in this direction by enabling the design of conducive policies across energy, industry, waste, transport and agriculture sectors.

The letter by the think tank particularly urged two reforms for the waste sector: Reducing GST on recyclable waste and integrating the informal supply chains. Currently, the authors pointed out, India's tax system treats recycled materials in the same manner as virgin ones, effectively penalising the very sectors that can drive the country's transition to a circular economy.

Based on findings of its new study, CSE found that the current GST structure on recyclable waste has resulted in a "double loss", driving a large share of transactions into informal channels while simultaneously weakening recycling, resource security and industrial competitiveness.

This was demonstrated in the organisation's report Relax the Tax, that showed that reducing GST on recyclable waste to 5 per cent or zero, combined with integration of informal supply chains, can convert this structural loss into a net fiscal gain of around Rs 34,000 crore annually with partial integration and over Rs 90,000 crore with full.