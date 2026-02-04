Budget 2026: What it signals for water, sanitation, river conservation

These centrally sponsored schemes together drive India’s efforts on water supply, water conservation, river rejuvenation and wastewater management, including the reuse of treated water.

Despite their centrality to India’s water and sanitation goals, budget allocations for key schemes show a clear softening in ambition. For AMRUT, the budget estimate for 2026-27 has declined compared to 2025-26. A similar reduction is visible for Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) and the National Ganga Plan, while allocation for SBM-Grameen has remained unchanged. Overall, the Budget Estimates for 2026-27 broadly align with the Revised Estimates for 2025-26, signalling a limited appetite within the system to absorb significantly higher funding.

This trend is especially true for SBM-Urban, where the allocation for 2026-27 has been cut by 50 per cent compared to the previous year’s allocation. In 2024-25, actual expenditure across AMRUT, SBM-Urban, the National Ganga Plan and SBM-Grameen was Rs 13,593 crore. For 2025-26, the government initially planned to spend Rs 25,592 crore, but subsequently revised this down to Rs 18,187 crore — a reduction of nearly 30 per cent. Actual expenditure figures for 2025-26 are not yet available.

For 2026-27, the government plans to spend Rs 20,792 crore across these four programmes. While this indicates a gradual increase in spending over time, it also suggests a recalibration of expectations.

Urban water and sanitation

In urban areas, two major programmes continue to dominate the landscape: AMRUT 2.0 and SBM-Urban 2.0.

AMRUT 2.0 will retain its focus on universal household water supply coverage in all mission cities, improved access to sewerage and septage management, increased availability of quality green spaces, and improved water management and conservation in cities. The BE for AMRUT in 2026-27 is Rs 8,000 crore, marginally higher than the RE of Rs 7,500 crore for 2025-26. The key performance indicators for AMRUT 2.0 cities include:

80 per cent of urban households provided with tap water connections

60 per cent of households provided with sewer connections or septage management

150 MLD of recycled water utilised

2,000 acres of improved green cover and quality public spaces developed

4,000 acres of water bodies rejuvenated

SBM-Urban 2.0 focuses on both solid waste management and wastewater (used water) management. Under wastewater management, the programme aims to improve used water handling through the construction of 500 MLD of sewage treatment plant (STP) and faecal sludge treatment plant capacity during the financial year. This is supported by a BE of Rs 2,500 crore for 2026-27, covering both solid waste and used water management, compared to an RE of Rs 2,000 crore in 2025-26. The expected outcomes for used water management include:

15 per cent of statutory towns achieving Water+ certification during the year (including new and maintained certifications), and

55 per cent of statutory towns achieving ODF++ certification (including newly certified and maintained status).

River rejuvenation

The National Ganga Plan will continue to operate with its core objective of enhancing water quality to meet prescribed bathing standards by 2027. A key output remains the prevention of direct sewage discharge into the river through treatment infrastructure. The programme aims to add 600 MLD of sewage treatment capacity. The 2026-27 BE of Rs 3,100 crore represents an increase over the RE of Rs 2,687 crore for 2025-26.