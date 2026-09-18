India’s groundwater in persistent decline, warns UN report

India’s groundwater levels are declining persistently, according to the State of Global Water Resources 2025 report published by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Dipping groundwater levels are widely acknowledged in India, particularly in the north and north-west parts of the country. But the latest global assessment warns that the decline is now persistent over several years, indicating a rupture in the water balance: more groundwater is being extracted than recharged.

“Persistent groundwater deficits were observed during 2022–2025 in parts of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, southern Africa and Australia, with over-abstraction identified as an important driver in several regions,” the WMO report said.