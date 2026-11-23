India's perennial rivers are showing signs of declining groundwater contributions, also called baseflow, according to a new study by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar. This could mean that some rivers and tributaries could become increasingly seasonal.

The study, published in the journal Water Resources Research, found that nearly 30 per cent of 227 monitoring stations across 18 major river basins recorded a statistically significant decline in baseflow between 1961 and 2021. Only about 8 per cent showed a significant increase.

Baseflow is the water that slowly enters rivers from underground reserves, helping them continue flowing after rainfall stops. It is particularly important during dry seasons, sustaining aquatic ecosystems and providing water for drinking and irrigation.

The researchers, Rajesh Singh, Hiren Solanki and Vimal Mishra, found declining baseflow at several monitoring stations in the Ganga and Brahmaputra basins, despite their relatively high dependence on groundwater-fed flows.

They identified groundwater extraction, changes in land use and climatic conditions as possible contributors, although the study did not establish which factors were responsible for declines at individual locations.