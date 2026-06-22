Mumbai need not suffer water scarcity each season. All it needs is wise management

A sustainable and secured water supply

Mumbai now needs to focus on groundwater recharge and wetland revival: BMC was the first municipal corporation in Maharashtra to make Rooftop Water Harvesting (RWH) compulsory for new buildings under the Intimation of Disapproval (IOD) and as a prerequisite for Completion Certificate to buildings. RWH was made mandatory for buildings of more than 1,000 sq m in 2002, and the rule was amended to make RWH mandatory for buildings of more than 300 sq m in 2007. BMC even offers a 5 per cent property tax rebate to housing societies that successfully implement eco-friendly measures like RWH and vermiculture. BMC needs to scale up these initiatives through the existing the RWH cell. Citizens should be motivated to implement working systems with effective groundwater recharge systems. The cell should also move towards city level initiatives by restoring polluted water bodies’ catchment and abating pollution in the natural drains entering the water bodies. With an area of 437 sq km, the BMC area has a potential equivalent to 6 months of water supply to the city. Mumbai annually receives around 2,000 mm of rainfall and at the rate of water supply of 150 lpcd, the RWH potential of the city is around 437,000 million litres annually.

Reusing treated wastewater will also be a timely solution to prevent mixing of treated and untreated wastewater. While the ultimate goal under state policy is to reuse 30 per cent of this recycled water, widespread city-scale reuse is still developing. To transition towards comprehensive water security and reach the 30 per cent reuse goal, the BMC is piloting an ATTP pilot project at its existing facility in Colaba. This 12 MLD project focuses on treating secondary wastewater to potable standards. Currently, most of the treated wastewater is flowing into the creeks and wetlands.

The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE)’s “Waste to Worth” publication recognises the first well-documented instance of wastewater reuse in India is from Mumbai, where the textile industry in the year 1964-65 observed that about 15-20 per cent of the wastewater generated could be reused without any pre-treatment for certain applications like blanket washing, thereby reducing the costs. The recycling was carried out in as many as 22 mills of Mumbai and later, a few more industries started recycling. Mumbai’s Air India building was the first commercial building in India to treat blackwater generated from its toilets and reuse it as cooling water in centralised air conditioning systems. CSE’s research shows that currently, the majority of treated wastewater in Mumbai is discharged into the sea after ensuring it meets the required quality standards. The reuse possibility is limited because of Mumbai’s status as a coastal city. Due to its natural slope and terrain the infrastructural development of supplying treated water against the slope will be immensely challenging and cost-intensive. Hence, the sewerage operations department of MCGM has adopted a programme to decentralise wastewater treatment. The MCGM has made it mandatory for high-rise buildings to recycle and reuse wastewater, and to build an STP. Additionally, they are working on creating “Grey Water Recycle Bye-laws” to support the recycling and reuse program. As gated colonies and commercial centres are going for borewell extraction, hence implementing recycling-and-reuse for colonies, hotels and malls should be the need of the hour.

In 2024, India’s IT and tech capital of Bengaluru almost faced a day zero. The story was all about mismanagement of water sources. The story of Mumbai is no different. But there is ample scope to improve the situation. The huge potential lies both in rainwater harvesting and recycle and reuse of treated wastewater.