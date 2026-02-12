Water scarcity defines life in this Rajasthan village inside Sariska’s protected core, as women spend hours fetching contaminated water

Every day in Raika Mala, women spend hours walking rocky mountain paths to collect murky water from a johad (a small earthen check dam) shared with livestock. For many families in this remote Rajasthan village, access to clean water remains a daily struggle — shaped as much by geography as by conservation policy.

“This is the water that animals and humans drink here,” says 30-year-old Suman Gurjar, straining greenish johad water through a thin white cloth into plastic containers alongside other women. “Even though this water is dirty, it is the only source of sustenance. The entire village depends on it for bathing, cooking and drinking.”

The johad is rain-fed. Thorny bushes cover one side; the others lie open. Animal dung is scattered around the edges. The green tint of the water suggests contamination by the dung.

Suman walks about a kilometre each way along a rocky, uneven path to fetch 20-30 litres of the green and muddy water at a time. Each trip takes 30 to 40 minutes. She makes six or seven trips a day — roughly four hours spent fetching water. Over a year, that amounts to nearly 1,500 hours.

She married into Raika Mala from Kalikhol village in Alwar district. “Where did you get me married?” she recalls telling her parents when she realised how severe the water crisis was. Over time, she says, carrying water without complaint simply became routine.