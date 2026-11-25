Fishing nations belonging to the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas (ICCAT) have agreed on new measures to enforce a ban on shark finning, following eight days of negotiations.

However, conservation groups have warned that the compromise could undermine enforcement by allowing fishing fleets to continue removing shark fins at sea under certain conditions.

Shark finning involves cutting off a shark's fins and discarding its body at sea. The practice is driven largely by demand for fins, particularly for shark fin soup, considered a delicacy in parts of Asia. Fins often fetch considerably higher prices than shark meat, creating an economic incentive for fishers to discard the bulky carcasses at sea and maximise storage space for more valuable catches. The practice has contributed to the depletion of shark populations worldwide.

Removing shark fins at sea makes it difficult for authorities to identify the species when fishing vessels reach port, allowing illegal traders to evade species-specific quotas and regulations.

The agreement, adopted on November 24, 2026, follows an 18-year effort to strengthen ICCAT's finning ban by requiring sharks to be landed with their fins naturally attached, according to a statement from the Shark League for the Atlantic and Mediterranean.

The practice is widely regarded as the most effective way to enforce finning bans and improve the collection of shark catch data.

However, the compromise, led by Japan, allows fishing fleets to use largely untested alternatives involving wires, ropes or tags to match detached fins to carcasses, the coalition said.

A requirement to land sharks with their fins naturally attached could become the default policy in the coming years. However, alternative methods could remain in use beyond 2029 if at least three countries officially and consistently adopt them.

Sonja Fordham, president of Shark Advocates International, warned that the agreement was overly complicated and carried significant risks.

She said allowing fleets to use wires, ropes and tags could increase marine debris and undermine progress towards ending the removal of shark fins at sea.

"We urge fishing nations to reject the alternatives and proceed immediately with fins-naturally-attached policies for their vessels," Fordham said.