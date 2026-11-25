ICCAT agrees on new measures to strengthen shark finning ban enforcement.
Conservationists warn that alternatives to landing sharks with fins attached could undermine enforcement.
North Atlantic shortfin mako retention ban remains in place amid scientific uncertainties.
Compliance review reveals widespread shortcomings in shark catch and discard reporting.
Fishing nations could face stricter compliance action in 2027, including potential retention bans.
Fishing nations belonging to the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas (ICCAT) have agreed on new measures to enforce a ban on shark finning, following eight days of negotiations.
However, conservation groups have warned that the compromise could undermine enforcement by allowing fishing fleets to continue removing shark fins at sea under certain conditions.
Shark finning involves cutting off a shark's fins and discarding its body at sea. The practice is driven largely by demand for fins, particularly for shark fin soup, considered a delicacy in parts of Asia. Fins often fetch considerably higher prices than shark meat, creating an economic incentive for fishers to discard the bulky carcasses at sea and maximise storage space for more valuable catches. The practice has contributed to the depletion of shark populations worldwide.
Removing shark fins at sea makes it difficult for authorities to identify the species when fishing vessels reach port, allowing illegal traders to evade species-specific quotas and regulations.
The agreement, adopted on November 24, 2026, follows an 18-year effort to strengthen ICCAT's finning ban by requiring sharks to be landed with their fins naturally attached, according to a statement from the Shark League for the Atlantic and Mediterranean.
The practice is widely regarded as the most effective way to enforce finning bans and improve the collection of shark catch data.
However, the compromise, led by Japan, allows fishing fleets to use largely untested alternatives involving wires, ropes or tags to match detached fins to carcasses, the coalition said.
A requirement to land sharks with their fins naturally attached could become the default policy in the coming years. However, alternative methods could remain in use beyond 2029 if at least three countries officially and consistently adopt them.
Sonja Fordham, president of Shark Advocates International, warned that the agreement was overly complicated and carried significant risks.
She said allowing fleets to use wires, ropes and tags could increase marine debris and undermine progress towards ending the removal of shark fins at sea.
"We urge fishing nations to reject the alternatives and proceed immediately with fins-naturally-attached policies for their vessels," Fordham said.
ICCAT also agreed to maintain its ban on retaining North Atlantic shortfin mako sharks, introduced in 2021 following severe population declines.
While a new population assessment offers more encouraging findings than previous estimates, significant uncertainties remain because of limited data and conflicting estimates of the species' growth rates, according to the Shark League.
A study aimed at resolving these scientific differences is expected to be completed in 2027.
Proposals from the United States to resume limited North Atlantic shortfin mako fishing and reduce incidental deaths of mako sharks caught in blue shark fisheries failed to gain sufficient support.
"The North Atlantic shortfin mako assessment was plagued by uncertainties that intensify the need for a precautionary approach and argue for staying on the current management course for this exceptionally vulnerable species," said Ali Hood, director of conservation at the Shark Trust.
Hood welcomed the decision to retain the ban but urged fishing nations to reduce incidental shark deaths in fisheries targeting other species, particularly blue sharks.
A review by ICCAT's Compliance Committee found that most contracting parties were failing to consistently provide sufficiently detailed information on shark regulations, landings and discards, despite existing reporting obligations.
According to the Shark League, reporting of sharks discarded at sea was particularly poor and inconsistent.
Between 2016 and 2024, most parties, including four of the 10 with the largest shark catches, reported no shark discards at all — figures the coalition described as implausible.
Shannon Arnold, associate director of the Ecology Action Centre, said rigorous monitoring and reliable reporting were essential to effective fisheries management.
She welcomed the committee's decision to scrutinise incomplete or unusually low reports of shark discards and pursue stronger compliance action against countries failing to meet their obligations in 2027.
Such action could potentially include bans on retaining sharks caught during fishing operations, she said.