Big cat diplomacy: Protecting them is about safeguarding ecosystems, livelihoods and planetary health

India’s leadership in this space emerges from decades of demonstrated conservation success. India today hosts nearly 70 per cent of the world’s wild tiger population and supports the largest leopard population in any country. India has also achieved remarkable progress in the recovery and conservation of Asiatic lions in Gujarat, strengthened snow leopard conservation through community-based initiatives in the Himalaya, and established one of the world’s most extensive protected area networks. India’s Project Cheetah has demonstrated the country’s willingness to undertake complex ecological restoration initiatives at a continental scale.

These achievements hold profound international significance. India’s conservation experience demonstrates that large carnivore conservation is possible even within densely populated and development-intensive landscapes. This is perhaps India’s greatest contribution to global conservation discourse. Unlike many landscapes globally where wildlife survives in sparsely inhabited regions, India has shown that coexistence models, community participation, legal framework, scientific monitoring and political commitment can collectively secure viable populations of apex predators alongside human aspirations.

IBCA is steadily expanding its global footprint. IBCA is engaging with all 95 big cat range countries across the world and has already secured membership from 25 countries and observer participation from 5 countries. It is also building partnerships with leading international organisations, conservation institutions and multilateral agencies working in wildlife conservation, biodiversity governance and sustainable development which include World Wild Fund for Nature (WWF), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN), Global Tiger Forum to name a few.

An important dimension of IBCA’s work is capacity building. Conservation success depends not only on policies but on trained frontline personnel, scientific expertise, technological capability and institutional resilience. Under the aegis of IBCA, several international training and executive programmes are being conducted for wildlife managers, conservation practitioners and policymakers from across the globe. These programmes facilitate practical learning on anti-poaching strategies, habitat management, wildlife monitoring, human-wildlife conflict mitigation and landscape governance.

India’s tiger reserves, protected areas and conservation institutions are increasingly becoming living classrooms for the world. IBCA’s Field-based prestigious Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Training programmes conducted in landscapes such as Kaziranga Tiger Reserve in Assam and Bandipur Tiger Reserve and Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in Karnataka allowed practitioners from multiple countries to directly engage with successful conservation models. Such South-South cooperation is becoming a cornerstone of IBCA’s approach.