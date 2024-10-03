Bird flu outbreak kills 47 tigers in 2 Vietnam zoos

An outbreak of H5N1 bird flu has ravaged Vietnam’s captive tiger population, claiming the lives of 47 individuals. According to reports, the outbreak has affected two zoos in southern Vietnam, which also infected and killed three lions and a panther.
At the My Quynh safari park in Long An province, 27 tigers, three lions and a panther succumbed to the virus in August and September 2024, according to the official .
Test results from the National Centre for Animal Health Diagnosis confirmed that the animals died due to the H5N1 type A virus, according to the VNA. None of the zoo staff in close contact with the animals had shown any respiratory symptoms.
Meanwhile, the Mango Garden Resort in Dong Nai province lost 20 tigers to the disease. On September 8, four tigers and one leopard died unexpectedly, reported . In the days that followed, more tigers fell ill. The creatures exhibited symptoms such as loss of appetite, fever and difficulty moving.
Investigations have revealed that the tigers at Mango Garden Resort were fed chicken before they died, suggesting that the virus may have been transmitted through contaminated poultry. Authorities are now working to trace the source of the infected chicken to prevent further spread, said the VNA report.
Authorities in Dong Nai Province have decided to dispose of 20 tigers and one leopard that died from the type A H5N1 avian influenza, according to Tuoi Tre News. The animals will be destroyed on-site at the tourist location, with relevant authorities overseeing the process.
Education for Nature Vietnam, wildlife conservation organisation, stated that by the end of 2023, there were 385 tigers in captivity across Vietnam. Of these, around 310 are housed in 16 privately owned farms and zoos, with the remainder in state-owned facilities.
In March 2024, Vietnam had informed the World Health Organization (WHO) of a human fatality from the virus to the H5N1 subtype. The infection involved a 21-year-old college student and an epidemiological investigation revealed that the man had trapped wild birds near his home, . However, no sick or dead poultry were found in the vicinity of the student’s home.
The WHO has issued a warning about the potential risks associated with consuming raw or undercooked meat and eggs from regions experiencing avian influenza outbreaks. No human fatalities have been directly linked to the current outbreak in Vietnam so far.