BNHS sterilises over 2,950 dogs to save Black-necked Cranes and wildlife in Ladakh

The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) has sterilised over 2,950 Free Ranging Dogs (FRD) to save Black-necked Cranes (BNC) and wildlife in Ladakh, according to a statement by the organisation.

BNHS started the initiative since 2022 jointly with the Indian Army, the Animal Husbandry Department, and the Department of Forest, Ecology & Environment. Free-ranging dogs have been found killing BNC chicks in the alpine wetlands of Ladakh and also do not allow BNCs to settle down at one place for nesting. This initiative is supposed to boost wildlife tourism-based livelihood in Ladakh.

The BNC is a cultural symbol and state bird of Ladakh but only less than 100 survive in India. The species is globally listed as Vulnerable, with an estimated world population of roughly 11,000-12,000 individuals, most of which occur on the Tibetan Plateau. They are distributed across four range countries—India, Nepal, Bhutan, and China.

The breeding population in Ladakh is small but stable: Around 110-130 individuals are recorded annually. This includes approximately 20-25 breeding pairs, depending on the year. The main breeding sites include the Changthang Cold Desert Wildlife Sanctuary, especially the wetlands of Hanle, Tso Kar, Nyoma, and nearby marshes with an extended population in the Suru Valley. The species remains one of the most significant wetland birds of the Trans-Himalayan region.

BNCs hold a special place in Ladakh’s Buddhist culture. They are regarded as sacred birds and symbols of peace, purity and good fortune. Their arrival in spring is traditionally viewed as a sign of renewal and the beginning of the agricultural season. Local communities generally avoid disturbing nesting cranes, reflecting a long tradition of coexistence. In Tibetan Buddhism, cranes are associated with compassion, longevity and harmony with nature. The species features in local folklore, songs and oral traditions, where it is admired for its graceful courtship dances and lifelong pair bonds. Their conservation has become a source of pride for communities in Changthang, where local people, monasteries and conservation organisations often work together to protect breeding wetlands.

Despite its ecological and cultural significance, the BNC continues to face a range of threats across its breeding habitats. These include increasing human use (including extension of human settlements) of areas surrounding wetlands, expansion of linear infrastructure, growing tourism activities, habitat degradation, and the impacts of climate change.

FRDs have emerged as a significant conservation concern. Dogs are known to disturb nesting birds, depredate eggs and chicks, and alter breeding behaviour, thereby reducing reproductive success. The increasing abundance of FRDs in many parts of Ladakh is closely linked to the availability of anthropogenic food subsidies, particularly unmanaged food waste and kitchen refuse generated from settlements, tourist activities, and institutional establishments. These pressures are affecting breeding success, habitat quality, and the long-term survival of the species.

To address this serious threat, BNHS jointly with Indian Army, Animal Husbandry department, and the Department of Forest, Ecology & Environment sterilised more than 2,950 FRDs in breeding areas of BNCs. Also, efforts are also underway to reduce the availability of anthropogenic food subsidies. A pilot waste-management project has been initiated at selected Indian Army outposts to improve the handling and disposal of food and kitchen waste, thereby limiting access to food resources that sustain FRD populations. By integrating waste management with sterilisation efforts, the programme seeks to provide a long-term and sustainable approach to reducing dog-related threats in ecologically sensitive wetland landscapes.

Additionally, capacity-building and awareness programmes have been launched. Around 1,000 armed forces personnel have been trained in biodiversity conservation and wildlife management, strengthening local conservation efforts and fostering greater stewardship of Ladakh’s unique ecosystems.

BNHS has been actively involved in monitoring the breeding population of BNC in the wetlands of Changthang. Kishor Rithe, Director of BNHS stated that “During the annual population monitoring conducted in early June 2026, a total of 19 pairs of BNCs were recorded across the wetlands of Ladakh”.

Muhammad Raza, BNHS scientist working in Ladakh informed that “due to logistical challenges and limited accessibility, several sites could not be surveyed. Therefore, the actual number of pairs is expected to be slightly higher, making the current estimate a conservative figure”. Necessary measures have been also taken by BNHS to get the clear picture of the breeding population of BNC in Ladakh.