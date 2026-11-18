The Global Fund for Coral Reefs (GFCR) has announced more than $30 million in new investments and donor contributions to protect coral reefs across 22 developing countries.

The announcement, made at the UN climate conference COP31 in Antalya, comes amid warnings of accelerating coral reef degradation. Nearly 96% of assessed warm, shallow-water coral reef ecosystems are classified as critically endangered, while virtually all coral reef ecosystems face a high risk of collapse within a human lifetime, according to a statement accompanying the announcement.

The funding includes new government commitments, support for conservation organisations and financing mechanisms intended to attract investment into businesses that benefit reefs and coastal communities.

"We are racing against time to protect coral reefs from climate change, pollution and other pressures," said Inger Andersen, executive director of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

She said reefs could recover when governments and investors supported their protection and restoration, benefiting biodiversity, fisheries, livelihoods and coastal protection.

Coral reefs provide habitat for nearly a quarter of marine species and support millions of people through fishing, tourism and other coastal activities.