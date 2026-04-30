Corals in danger: MPAs in four of six regions show higher wastewater pollution than unprotected areas

“Nutrient enrichment from wastewater reduces coral reproductive processes, growth rates, and survival of early life stages, while increasing the prevalence of coral diseases and bioerosion processes,” it added.

These pollution pressures have aggravated drop in coral reefs species abundance and diversity worldwide. The wastewater pollution has other impacts such as prohibiting light penetration and reducing photosynthetic activity in seagrass meadows and introducing pathogens besides encourage growth of competing macro algae and epiphytes.

The wastewater also acts as a "threat multiplier" for climate change. Chronic nutrient loading makes corals significantly more vulnerable to bleaching events and hinders their ability to recover after a disturbance.

Additionally, marine heatwaves aggravate eutrophication and hypoxic events caused by wastewater pollution, threatening the perseverance of the rich fish biodiversity associated with tropical coastal ecosystems.

Mangrove forests become more vulnerable to erosion and less effective at storing carbon when exposed to wastewater pollution, it noted.

The study found that in four out of the six tropical regions, “protected” pixels actually showed higher median pollution levels than their non-protected counterparts.

The authors said that the East Africa and Middle East & North Africa regions presented similar proportions of MPAs above the 50th percentile — 53 per cent and 57 per cent respectively, while also showing the highest mean, median, and maximum TN loads as well as the highest standard deviations, indicating that several MPAs experience extremely elevated TN pollution.

MPAs in the Caribbean & Bahamas and the Coral Triangle showed similar metrics, with 57 per cent of MPAs below the 50th percentile for both regions.