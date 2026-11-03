Delhi government removes Wildlife SOS from wildlife board amid leopard poaching probe

The Delhi government has decided to remove conservation organisation Wildlife SOS from its newly constituted State Board for Wildlife after an activist questioned its appointment amid an ongoing investigation into alleged leopard poaching linked to the organisation in Madhya Pradesh.

Delhi Environment and Forest Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa told the daily Hindustan Times late on November 2 that Wildlife SOS would be dropped from the board and that its association with the Delhi government's forest department would end immediately. He said a formal order would be issued soon.

The decision followed objections raised by Madhya Pradesh-based wildlife activist Ajay Dubey, who questioned the appointment of the organisation while its chief executive, Kartick Satyanarayan, was facing scrutiny in connection with an alleged leopard poaching network linked to Kuno National Park.

The controversy emerged as the Delhi government announced its first State Board for Wildlife, constituted through a gazette notification issued on October 27 under Section 6 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.