Maharashtra’s downgrading of legal protection for leopards symbolic, aims to facilitate Vantara: experts

Species categorised under Schedule I of the WLPA receive the highest level of protection such as prohibition of hunting and commercial trade. Whereas Schedule II encompasses comparatively lower punishments.

Naik said the state government has proceeded to take the necessary nod from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to formalise the change.

Prakriti Srivastava, former principal chief conservator of forests, Kerala, alleged that the WLPA was amended in 2022 and one of the objectives was to facilitate Vantara.

“Vantara has used this to its advantage and acquired a huge menagerie, the legality of which is suspect, especially considering the SIT report before the Supreme Court was not made public,” she said.

Srivastava told Down To Earth (DTE) that the Maharashtra forest department was again abdicating responsibility by transferring captured leopards to the Vantara menagerie.

“This is a shocking capitulation to bend to a powerful industrialist. But it weakens the conservation regime in the country and is another big step towards privatisation of our forests and wildlife,” she said.