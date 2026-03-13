Maharashtra’s downgrading of legal protection for leopards symbolic, aims to facilitate Vantara: experts

Experts say that Maharashtra’s move to reclassify the leopard (Panthera pardus) from Schedule I to Schedule II of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 or WLPA is setting a wrong precedent with regard to conservation. The measure comes after the state government decided to transfer 50 leopards to Reliance-owned facility, Vantara in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.
On March 12, Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik announced on the floor of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly about having received a nod from the state Cabinet to recategorise the big cat species.
The step is ostensibly aimed at addressing human-leopard conflict in Maharashtra.
Species categorised under Schedule I of the WLPA receive the highest level of protection such as prohibition of hunting and commercial trade. Whereas Schedule II encompasses comparatively lower punishments.
Naik said the state government has proceeded to take the necessary nod from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to formalise the change.
Prakriti Srivastava, former principal chief conservator of forests, Kerala, alleged that the WLPA was amended in 2022 and one of the objectives was to facilitate Vantara.
“Vantara has used this to its advantage and acquired a huge menagerie, the legality of which is suspect, especially considering the SIT report before the Supreme Court was not made public,” she said.
Srivastava told Down To Earth (DTE) that the Maharashtra forest department was again abdicating responsibility by transferring captured leopards to the Vantara menagerie.
“This is a shocking capitulation to bend to a powerful industrialist. But it weakens the conservation regime in the country and is another big step towards privatisation of our forests and wildlife,” she said.
The former forest official claimed the proposal of the Maharashtra forest department to bring leopards into Schedule II, appeared to be a joint strategy of the state and Centre: the state proposes it and the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL)/Centre approves it, leading to poor legal safeguards for leopard conservation. “It is to be seen as to how the Centre rules on it.”
“It is extremely worrying too see that across states, proposals are being made for downgrading legal protection to wildlife as was seen in Kerala recently where the State tried to amend the WLPA without NBWL approval and in contravention to legal provisions of the WLPA,” she said, adding when the forest department and forest officers lead the way in weakening the country’s protection regime for its natural wealth, what further hope is left?
Debadityo Sinha, a conservationist and lead, climate & ecosystems, at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy told DTE that the state cabinet’s decision to list the leopard under Schedule II has largely symbolic value.
“Under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the leopard is already placed in Schedule I and changing that status would require a formal amendment to the Act by the Parliament of India, as it is a central legislation. Such amendments involve the MoEFCC publishing a draft bill, inviting public comments, and then introducing it in both Houses of Parliament,” he said.
Sinha added that until that process happens, cabinet announcements by any state do not alter the legal status.
“The Act already provides mechanisms, to manage wild animals including capturing them under specific circumstances. In that sense, such statements often function more as political messaging to address public concerns rather than bringing any immediate legal change,” he said.