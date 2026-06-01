How Himalayan chive is supporting livelihoods in Uttarakhand’s border villages

Known locally as faran or jambu, Himalayan chive is widely used in Uttarakhand’s border villages as a spice, seasoning and household remedy.
The high-altitude herb has long been linked to the food, culture and traditional knowledge of Bhotiya and other Himalayan communities.
In Niti Valley, its cultivation is emerging as a source of income for farmers, with strong demand in local and wholesale markets.
Better branding, value addition, post-harvest support and community seed systems could help expand its livelihood potential.
The Himalayan region is a rich repository of medicinal and aromatic plants, many of which have been documented in traditional knowledge systems and ethnobotanical literature. Traditional medicines based on natural resources continue to support healthcare systems, especially in developing countries where a large number of people depend on traditional medicinal practices.
Indigenous communities of Uttarakhand, such as the Jads, Marchhas, Tolchhas, Shaukas and Rangs, have extensive ethnobotanical knowledge of local bio-resources. Among these, Himalayan chive, an allium species, is closely linked with local culture and traditions and is widely used as a spice and household remedy.
The genus Allium comprises more than 750 species globally, with around 40 species reported from India, including onion and garlic (Pandey et al 2021). More than 20 lesser-known wild species occur across the Himalaya, including Allium stracheyi, A fedschenkoanum, A humile, A prattii, A roylei, A przewalskianum and A wallichii. These species are traditionally used for culinary, seasoning and medicinal purposes.
In Uttarakhand, they are known by local names such as faran, jimbu, jambu, dodoo, dhungar, lanka and ladum. Let us focus on A przewalskianum, an important Himalayan species with considerable potential for livelihood generation in the Trans-Himalayan region.
Earlier, most cultivated chives in Uttarakhand were identified as A stracheyi, but indicate that A przewalskianum is widely cultivated in Niti Valley.
A przewalskianum is a perennial herb adapted to high-altitude Himalayan climatic conditions. Its phenology is synchronised with the short alpine summer: vegetative growth begins soon after snowmelt during April-May, flowering takes place from June-July, and seed maturation occurs during July-August. During winter, the species remains dormant in the form of underground bulbs, which helps it survive extreme cold and snow-covered conditions.
The insights presented in this article are based on field observations, interactions with local communities and research activities conducted under the project, . The project is being implemented by the Integrated Mountain Initiative, with financial support from the National Mission on Himalayan Studies.
Around eight to nine decades ago, A przewalskianum, along with A stracheyi, A consanguineum and A wallichii, grew abundantly in the alpine and sub-alpine regions of Tibet and the adjoining Himalayan areas of Uttarakhand. The species was collected from the wild by Tibetan Lamas and local Bhotiya communities and was commonly used as a spice, seasoning, condiment and medicine, .
Before the closure of Indo-Tibet trans-border trade in the early 1960s, wild allium species were bartered in exchange for essential goods such as rock salt. After the Indo-Chinese conflict in 1961, cross-border trade stopped completely, leading to the start of commercial cultivation of A przewalskianum in the Indian Himalayan region, .
The Bhotiya community living around the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve traditionally cultivates A przewalskianum under low-input farming systems. Between 1984 and 1986, communities in Mana, Niti, Milam and Darma valleys began regular cultivation practices that continue today. In Uttarakhand, the species is mainly cultivated by Bhotiya, Tholcha, Marcha, Bhoxa and Raji communities.
Himalayan chives are economically important plants cultivated both as vegetables and spices, and are also recognised for their traditional medicinal use. Young leaves and bulbs are commonly consumed as vegetables, added to soups, or eaten raw.
Beyond their culinary importance, several wild chives play a significant role in traditional healthcare systems. Species such as A przewalskianum, A humile and A wallichii are traditionally used for treating respiratory ailments, gastrointestinal disorders and blood cholesterol-related problems.
Among the widely used allium species in the Indian Himalayan Region, A przewalskianum, locally known as jambu or faran, has considerable cultural, culinary and medicinal significance because of its distinctive taste, aroma, flavour and therapeutic properties. The species is traditionally used in spices, pickles and medicines for wound healing, jaundice, colds, coughs and stomach disorders.
The flowers and leaves are edible, while the inflorescence and leaves are mainly used as seasonings. The characteristic aroma of the chive comes from sulphur-containing compounds, which also enhance its flavour and medicinal value. The species is also recognised for its antioxidant, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, carminative, expectorant and stimulant effects. Traditionally, local communities use the leaves and bulbs to reduce inflammation and relieve pain.
In Niti Valley, the leaf paste of A przewalskianum is mixed with rhizome powder of Pleurospermum angelicoides and roots of Angelica glauca, along with salt, to prepare a traditional remedy locally known as Dongchain. It is consumed to treat gastric and indigestion-related disorders.
In the Pithoragarh region of the Kumaon Himalaya, tender leaves are consumed as a pot herb and widely used in soups and pickles. Decoctions prepared from the leaves are traditionally used for treating coughs and colds, while boiled leaves are also used in cattle healthcare.
The species acts as a digestive tonic and contributes to strengthening the circulatory system. Boiled and fried bulbs mixed with ghee are traditionally consumed for treating cholera and dysentery.
In Kumaon, traditional dishes prepared from black soybeans, such as thatwani, dubka and chutkani, as well as alu gutuka, are commonly flavoured with Jambu, making it a culturally important seasoning in Kumaoni cuisine.
A przewalskianum is generally harvested twice a year. It yields around 30-35 kilogrammes of dried leaves from one nali (a 10 metre x 20 metre area or 0.02 hectares) and about 1,700-1,800 kg per hectare annually.
A farmer in Tolma village in Niti Valley reported that local prices reach around Rs 800 per kilogram, while prices in larger wholesale markets such as Delhi may rise to Rs 2,500-3,000 per kilogram.
The estimated annual gross income from 0.02 ha cultivation is approximately Rs 28,000, while farmers with larger cultivated areas may earn more than Rs 3 lakh annually. Estimated gross income per hectare may reach nearly Rs 14 lakh annually.
Thus, faran cultivation has emerged as an important livelihood source in high Himalayan regions. Despite its economic importance, large-scale expansion remains difficult because of poor road connectivity, weak communication systems, limited technical support, inadequate market infrastructure and low awareness in remote Himalayan regions.
As a result, the plant remains largely confined to local communities and a limited number of researchers.
Medicinal plant cultivation and conservation are increasingly recognised as important parts of Uttarakhand’s economy. In this context, Niti Valley has emerged as an important production landscape for Himalayan Allium species, particularly faran and jambu, which serve both as medicinal resources and livelihood sources for tribal communities.
Promoting value addition, branding, GI registration and integration into agroecology and border livelihood programmes can further enhance its economic potential. Strengthening post-harvest management, quality control and community-based seed systems is essential for sustainable production.
Himalayan chive represents not only a medicinal plant, but also the resilience of traditional knowledge and high-altitude livelihoods.
Ashish Kumar is research associate, Integrated Mountain Initiative; Binita Shah is project investigator, Integrated Mountain Initiative and Gopal Singh Rawat is project advisor, Integrated Mountain Initiative.
All authors are associated with the National Mission on Himalayan Studies-funded project Agro-ecology, Climate Resilient Farming and Livelihood Enhancement in Border Villages of the Indian Himalayan Region, being carried out in high-altitude border villages across Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim.
Views expressed are the authors’ own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth