How Himalayan chive is supporting livelihoods in Uttarakhand’s border villages

The Himalayan region is a rich repository of medicinal and aromatic plants, many of which have been documented in traditional knowledge systems and ethnobotanical literature. Traditional medicines based on natural resources continue to support healthcare systems, especially in developing countries where a large number of people depend on traditional medicinal practices.

Indigenous communities of Uttarakhand, such as the Jads, Marchhas, Tolchhas, Shaukas and Rangs, have extensive ethnobotanical knowledge of local bio-resources. Among these, Himalayan chive, an allium species, is closely linked with local culture and traditions and is widely used as a spice and household remedy.

The genus Allium comprises more than 750 species globally, with around 40 species reported from India, including onion and garlic (Pandey et al 2021). More than 20 lesser-known wild species occur across the Himalaya, including Allium stracheyi, A fedschenkoanum, A humile, A prattii, A roylei, A przewalskianum and A wallichii. These species are traditionally used for culinary, seasoning and medicinal purposes.

In Uttarakhand, they are known by local names such as faran, jimbu, jambu, dodoo, dhungar, lanka and ladum. Let us focus on A przewalskianum, an important Himalayan species with considerable potential for livelihood generation in the Trans-Himalayan region.