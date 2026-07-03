India adds record 709 animal species in 2025, with Kerala and West Bengal leading discoveries

India added 709 animal species to its national database in 2025, the highest number recorded in a single year since systematic counting began, according to a new report by the Zoological Survey of India.

The figure includes 483 species new to science and 226 species recorded in India for the first time.

The previous highest annual count was 683 species in 2024.

The findings were released in the report Animal Discoveries: New Species, New Records, during the Zoological Survey of India’s 111th foundation day celebrations.

With the new additions, India’s recorded faunal diversity now stands at 105,953 species and subspecies. The report says this is about 5.3% of the global total of 1,679,523 recorded animal species.

“India is among the world’s richest biodiversity nations,” Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav said while launching the report. He said the work of the Zoological Survey of India had helped the country understand and protect its natural heritage.

ZSI Director Dhriti Banerjee said the findings were “much more than a testimony of taxonomic success”.

“These findings signify knowledge that not only helps improve our understanding of biodiversity, but also serves as a key contribution to global efforts to deal with the biodiversity crisis,” she said, calling for more investment in biodiversity research and capacity-building.