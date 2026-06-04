India must now manage its conservation success

India’s conservation achievements, particularly with respect to the charismatic big cats, have for long intrigued people globally. How does India with a human population exceeding 1.4 billion, living at an average density of around 500 people per square kilometre, manage to host such spectacular wildlife including large and potentially dangerous mammals? It is without doubt a story that has many lessons to offer to the rest of the world.

This conservation journey has been challenging. It has experienced setbacks. Wildlife populations have collapsed and quite a few have recovered. There have been considerable human costs related to this “conservation success”, costs that have been disproportionately borne by forest dwellers who are often adivasis and communities living adjacent to protected areas. Even now there are plenty of challenges that need to be dealt with as well as weaknesses and flaws that need to be recognised and addressed.

Currently India has thriving populations of wild tigers, lions, leopards and snow leopards. The status of the introduced African cheetahs is best dealt with independent of the other four native species, as the cheetahs have been in India for less than four years. It is also a high-profile project with very strong hands-on management of the cheetahs.

The tiger’s conservation history over the last 20-odd years has seen plenty of twists and turns. The local extinction of tigers in Sariska Tiger Reserve in 2004, is a significant marker. It shook the system and resulted in numerous changes to Indian wildlife management as well as the approach to wildlife conservation and even led to the amendment of the Wild Life (Protection) Act in 2006.

While quite a few of these changes were welcomed, there was a significant shift with the establishment of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) as a statutory body, resulting in greater centralisation of power and resources related to tiger conservation. Over the years, the NTCA has also become the nodal agency for the conservation of the other big cats, especially the Asiatic lions and the African cheetahs.

Soon after the local extinction of tigers in Sariska, Panna Tiger Reserve also lost all its tigers by 2008. Tigers have since been reintroduced at both Sariska and Panna and as per the 2022 population estimate, Sariska is home to about 20 tigers while Panna had about 60.