International Biological Diversity Day 2026: How Odisha’s tribal seed keepers are rebuilding biodiversity for a warmer future

As the world celebrates the International Day for Biological Diversity 2026 on May 22, concerns over disappearing species and collapsing ecosystems are growing globally. But in the tribal hills of Odisha, biodiversity survives quietly in fields and the memories of women farmers.

Across districts such as Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Gajapati, Sundargarh and Nabarangpur, tribal communities continue cultivating dozens of traditional millet landraces adapted to drought, erratic rainfall and poor soils.

Long before millets entered policy discussions and urban health markets, tribal farming communities cultivated a remarkable diversity of crops across Odisha’s rainfed uplands. Finger millet varieties such as Bati mandia, Kangra mandia, Kalaguduli mandia, Dasarakhai mandia and Budha mandia still survive in scattered farms and community seed systems. Traditional little millet, foxtail millet, kodo millet and sorghum varieties also continue to persist despite rapid agricultural change.

These are living repositories of ecological knowledge shaped through generations of farmer-led adaptation. “Traditional seeds survive where hybrid crops often fail,” says Raimati Ghiuria, popularly known as the ‘Millet Queen’ of Koraput, who has spent decades conserving indigenous crop diversity. “Traditional seed carries our cultural identity.”

Yet many of these landraces are disappearing. Monoculture farming, commercial seed systems, changing food habits and climate uncertainty have pushed several traditional varieties to the margins. Now, under the Shree Anna Abhiyan (SAA), a state-supported initiative involving tribal farmers, local organisations and researchers is reversing that decline.

Why these disappearing millets matter

Odisha’s tribal landscapes are among eastern India’s richest centres of agricultural biodiversity. Most cultivation here is rain-fed and dependent on fragile ecological conditions. For centuries, farming communities selected millet varieties based on rainfall patterns, soil conditions, taste, nutrition and resistance to pests.

The result is a remarkable range of climate-adapted crops.

Field documentation conducted across tribal districts has revealed significant diversity among traditional millet landraces. Some mature early and escape erratic rainfall. Others survive long dry spells or perform well in poor soils where commercial crops struggle.

Many varieties are deeply linked to local food systems. Finger millet remains central to traditional porridges consumed during lean agricultural periods because of its nutritional value and ability to sustain households during food shortages.

In Koraput, traditional ragi varieties are distinguished by grain colour, earhead shape, maturity duration and culinary use. Bati mandia, one of the region’s most valued finger millet landraces, is recognised for its purple earheads, brick-red grains and compact panicles.

Naming practices themselves reflect ecological knowledge.

For instance, Kalia ganthi mandia derives its name from the dark pigmentation visible on plant nodes. Hata Bhanga mandia refers to a variety that is easier to harvest because its stalk breaks quickly by hand.

“These names carry generations of observation,” says Rukmini Khila, a farmer from Koraput. “Farmers in our region know the behaviour of each crop.”

Women are the real custodians of millet biodiversity

Across Odisha’s tribal regions, women farmers remain central to conserving traditional seeds. They select grains after harvest, preserve seeds using traditional methods and exchange local varieties within villages. Their decisions are shaped by taste, cooking quality, nutrition and storage capacity.

In Mayurbhanj, Subasa Mahanta, locally known as Mandia Maa (Millet Mother) continues cultivating indigenous millet and paddy varieties despite declining interest among younger farmers.