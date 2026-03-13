Relocating leopards from Maharashtra to Vantara raises profound ecological and ethical questions
Across large parts of India, leopards have demonstrated an extraordinary ability to survive in human-dominated landscapes. Unlike many large carnivores that retreat into remote forests, leopards frequently persist in agricultural fields, peri-urban spaces, and fragmented forest patches. Studies from western India, particularly Maharashtra, have shown that these carnivores are highly adaptable and often coexist by altering their behaviour, becoming more nocturnal, and using small habitat fragments to move through human-dominated landscapes, including sugarcane fields. The risk of this proximity is that, in Maharashtra alone, 420 people have died in wild-animal attacks over the past five years, and more than a hundred fatalities have been linked to tigers and leopards alone.
Conservation science has long emphasised in situ conservation, i.e., protecting species within their natural habitats and sustaining the ecosystems in which they interact, evolve, and adapt, as the most effective and durable way to sustain biodiversity. Removing animals from natural landscapes and relocating them to captive environments, even under the banner of rescue, sits uneasily with this principle.
Spectacle conservation: The case of large wildlife facilities
A growing problem around wildlife conservation is the emergence of enormous private wildlife facilities that promise rescue, rehabilitation, and even species recovery on an unprecedented scale. The most visible example in India today is Anant Ambani’s Vantara, inaugurated in 2025 and promoted as a global sanctuary for endangered animals.
The facility claims to rescue animals from trafficking or unsafe conditions, restore them to health, and eventually return some to the wild. But behind this narrative lies a scale of wildlife acquisition and social media content generation that raises profound ecological and ethical questions.
Investigations from the international customs data and declarations under CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) suggest that thousands of animals have been imported into India to supply the facility within just a few months. Estimates suggest that between 2022 and early 2025 alone, more than 40,000 birds, mammals, and herptiles were imported from multiple countries. Reviews by the CITES Secretariat reportedly highlighted gaps in documentation for certain consignments and questioned the declared origins of animals listed as captive-bred or confiscated from “unknown countries.” The scale itself invites a deeper question: what does conservation mean when wildlife is removed from ecosystems and concentrated within such a single, privately run complex?
Ethics, research, and biodiversity conservation
Conservationists have long warned that wildlife trade networks can be exploitative, and wild animals taken from the wild may later be declared captive-bred to facilitate legal export. Besides, removing wildlife from their natural ecosystems is problematic and tightly regulated in many countries, including India under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Prominent ecologist Ravi Chellam has repeatedly cautioned against conflating the accumulation of wildlife in captivity with conservation itself. Conservation, he and others argue, is about protecting ecosystems and sustaining wildlife populations in the landscapes they evolved in — not assembling animals within controlled spaces even though they claim to resemble natural environments.
The ecological implications extend beyond questions of legality and regulations. Housing thousands of wild animals in proximity to petrochemical infrastructure, as in the case of Vantara, raises questions about environmental safety, air, and water quality. Large-scale concentration of exotic wildlife can introduce pathogens, disrupt biosecurity protocols, and create potential pathways for invasive species’ escapes.
The broader concern is not simply about one facility being promoted and celebrated, but about a troubling possibility of whether illegal wildlife capture can be quietly absorbed into legal trade systems through documentation loopholes and regulatory flexibility.
India’s own regulatory landscape around wildlife trade has evolved in recent years. PARIVESH, introduced by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Government of India, was primarily designed to streamline environmental and wildlife clearances. More recently, provisions linked to the WPA created pathways for the registration of exotic animals under newly introduced categories aligned with CITES compliance. These nuances about regulatory change are hardly captured by popular media, AI, or social media influencers. Several conservationists and ecology experts worry that such rapid regulatory changes — when combined with global wildlife trade networks — may also create opportunities for questionable transfers to be legitimised due to weak oversight and regulatory loopholes.
Recent debates around the relocation of leopards from Maharashtra to the Jamnagar facility illustrate this tension clearly. Leopards are India’s most adaptable large carnivores, surviving in human-dominated landscapes. Transferring 50 conflict animals into long-term captivity may appear like a quick solution, but it risks transforming complex coexistence challenges. Yet social media narratives often portray such transfers as conservation successes.
Conservation science and ecological studies have repeatedly shown that such interventions often fail to reduce conflict and further destabilise prey-predator populations. Large carnivores such as leopards and tigers frequently come into conflict with people because they compete for space and resources in shared landscapes. In territorial species such as leopards, removing a resident individual can also create territorial vacancies that are quickly filled by new animals, sometimes younger or less experienced individuals that are more likely to come into conflict with people.
The Jamnagar facility that is accepting conflict animals has cited research from Maharashtra in one of their Instagram posts to argue that translocating leopards from conflict areas back into the wild may worsen human-leopard conflict. Indeed, studies led by Vidya Athreya found that large-scale relocation programmes sometimes increased encounters between people and displaced animals. However, these findings do not imply that conflict animals should automatically be removed from landscapes and placed in long-term captivity. The same body of research emphasises that capturing carnivores carries its own ecological and ethical concerns and should be used only in very specific circumstances.
Wildlife biologists and conservationists have repeatedly argued that managing conflict more effectively often requires mitigation measures — including improved livestock protection, waste management, early-warning systems, and building social acceptance for carnivores that share human-dominated landscapes. Research from the Buxa Tiger Reserve, where leopard attacks are frequent, showed that people’s attitudes toward predators remain complex rather than uniformly hostile. Nearly 47.5 per cent of respondents from forest villages nearby expressed moderate support for leopard conservation, and around 22.6 per cent strongly supported protecting the species. Several researchers suggest that such attitudes often emerge because communities living close to forests develop a deeper understanding of ecological relationships and biodiversity over time. While human-wildlife conflict can generate fear and economic losses, coexistence also depends on social tolerance shaped by lived experience. However, popular public narratives around wildlife conflict, especially those circulated online, often favour visible interventions such as capture and relocation.
The legality of Vantara has been examined by the Supreme Court of India. The facility maintains that it operates in full compliance with existing laws. Yet legality and ecological wisdom are not always the same. If biodiversity conservation increasingly takes the form of celebratory rescue stories, AI-generated imagery, algorithm-driven narratives, and the relocation of wildlife into controlled environments, are we truly addressing the biodiversity and climate crises? Or are we simply responding to staged representations of conservation?
If such deflection of conservation narratives goes unchallenged, the public risks becoming passive consumers of curated wildlife content driven by rapid policy changes and algorithmic bias rather than participating in genuine conservation efforts — whether that involves defending mangrove ecosystems through the Save-Mangroves-Campaign or questioning large-scale development like the Great Nicobar Island Project.
Conflict animal transfers may be frequently framed as conservation success stories. People may be made to believe that these solve larger problems of curbing human deaths, but data and ecological science say otherwise. Therefore, it is crucial that the public is informed and raises valid questions regarding transfers of wildlife across borders.
Madhushri Mudke is a conservation scientist with a PhD in Conservation Sciences and Sustainability Studies. Her work focuses on biodiversity, species conservation, and climate-linked ecological change. She lives in Bengaluru.
Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth