Relocating leopards from Maharashtra to Vantara raises profound ecological and ethical questions

Across large parts of India, leopards have demonstrated an extraordinary ability to survive in human-dominated landscapes. Unlike many large carnivores that retreat into remote forests, leopards frequently persist in agricultural fields, peri-urban spaces, and fragmented forest patches. Studies from western India, particularly Maharashtra, have shown that these carnivores are highly adaptable and often coexist by altering their behaviour, becoming more nocturnal, and using small habitat fragments to move through human-dominated landscapes, including sugarcane fields. The risk of this proximity is that, in Maharashtra alone, 420 people have died in wild-animal attacks over the past five years, and more than a hundred fatalities have been linked to tigers and leopards alone.

Conservation science has long emphasised in situ conservation, i.e., protecting species within their natural habitats and sustaining the ecosystems in which they interact, evolve, and adapt, as the most effective and durable way to sustain biodiversity. Removing animals from natural landscapes and relocating them to captive environments, even under the banner of rescue, sits uneasily with this principle.

Spectacle conservation: The case of large wildlife facilities

A growing problem around wildlife conservation is the emergence of enormous private wildlife facilities that promise rescue, rehabilitation, and even species recovery on an unprecedented scale. The most visible example in India today is Anant Ambani’s Vantara, inaugurated in 2025 and promoted as a global sanctuary for endangered animals.

The facility claims to rescue animals from trafficking or unsafe conditions, restore them to health, and eventually return some to the wild. But behind this narrative lies a scale of wildlife acquisition and social media content generation that raises profound ecological and ethical questions.