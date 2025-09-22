Most countries still failing to recognise community-led conservation, new report warns

The report also highlighted critical gaps in Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC). Fewer than half of the countries recognise FPIC as an enforceable right, leaving communities vulnerable to being sidelined, as states expand protected areas to meet the 30x30 target.

This exposes a deeper risk: In pursuing global biodiversity goals, states could unintentionally violate human rights if consent is not guaranteed.

Gender inequity remains another serious concern. Only two legal systems fully protect women’s voting rights in community conservation, and just three recognise their leadership rights.

Excluding women undermines conservation itself, as women often play central roles in farming, food security and ecological knowledge. Ignoring their participation means losing half of the expertise crucial for sustaining biodiversity.

National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans (NBSAP) also show inconsistencies, the analysts observed. While most countries report participatory planning, only 12 explicitly adopt a human rights-based approach.

Many missed the 2024 deadline to submit updated plans under the Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF), signaling a disconnect between stated commitments and actionable strategies.

This suggests that countries may meet the formal targets of 30x30, but fail to honor the spirit of inclusive, rights-based conservation.

In Guyana, for instance, the Wapichan people have conserved their forests for generations, yet the government has not granted them full legal title to their headwaters. Past attempts to create Indigenous-owned protected areas were top-down and even caused displacement.

Today, the Wapichan are proactively seeking recognition of their conserved lands as part of Guyana’s 30x30 targets, demonstrating both the risks of state-driven conservation and the potential benefits when communities are empowered.

In India, the Forest Rights Act of 2006 created one of the world’s strongest legal frameworks for community forest governance. In theory, it allows millions of forest-dependent villages to claim collective rights and manage forests sustainably. In practice, however, implementation has been slow and patchy. Very few community forest resource rights have been formally recognised compared to the vast number of eligible villages.