Nature in a bottle: How essential oils are shaping a greener future

The sharp freshness of crushed eucalyptus leaves, the calming scent of lavender, or the citrusy burst of lemon peel are sensations most people recognise instantly. Long before chemical fragrances and synthetic additives became common, plants were the primary source of aroma, healing and preservation. Today, as concerns grow over chemical residues, environmental pollution and falling farm incomes, these natural fragrances are quietly returning to everyday life.
Essential oils — highly concentrated aromatic extracts from plants, are no longer niche luxury products found only in spas or perfumes. They are increasingly used in food preservation, natural cosmetics, herbal medicines, bio-pesticides and eco-friendly household cleaners. This renewed interest is driven by a global shift towards cleaner labels, sustainable production and traceable supply chains.
Countries across Asia, including India, China, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Vietnam, are at the centre of this transformation. With rich plant biodiversity and diverse agro-climatic zones, these regions are well suited for cultivating aromatic crops such as lemongrass, mint, citronella, eucalyptus and vetiver. These plants are now being seen not just as sources of fragrance, but as valuable bio-resources that can support greener industries and rural livelihoods.
Essential oils are natural, aromatic substances produced by plants and stored in different parts such as leaves, flowers, bark, roots and seeds. They are called “essential” because they capture the plant’s distinctive fragrance along with many of its beneficial properties. In nature, these oils help plants survive by repelling pests, attracting pollinators, and protecting them from environmental stress. The part of the plant from which the oil is extracted largely determines its aroma, composition and uses.
Leaves are among the most common sources of essential oils. Oils extracted from leaves often help plants defend themselves against insects and diseases. Eucalyptus oil, obtained from eucalyptus leaves, is widely used to relieve cold and breathing discomfort. Peppermint oil from mint leaves is known for its cooling effect and is commonly found in balms, teas and digestive remedies.
Flowers produce oils mainly to attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies. As a result, flower oils are often light, sweet-smelling and soothing. Jasmine oil is prized for its rich aroma and calming effect, while chamomile oil is commonly used to ease skin irritation, inflammation and stress.
Bark and wood contain oils that protect plants from pests and infections. Cinnamon oil, extracted from tree bark, has a warm, spicy scent and is widely used for its antimicrobial properties. Sandalwood oil, obtained from the heartwood of sandalwood trees, has a long history of use in perfumes, religious practices and skin care.
Roots and underground parts store strong-smelling compounds that can be highly potent. Ginger oil, derived from ginger rhizomes, is commonly used to support digestion and reduce inflammation. Vetiver oil, obtained from grass roots, has an earthy fragrance and is widely used in aromatherapy for relaxation and mental balance.
Seeds are a less common source of essential oils, but they can produce powerful aromas. Anise oil, extracted from anise seeds, has a sweet, liquorice-like smell and is traditionally used to aid digestion.
Essential oils reflect how plants interact with their environment, such as defending themselves, attracting pollinators and surviving stress, while offering humans natural solutions for everyday use.
The journey from fresh plant material to a tiny vial of essential oil is both delicate and resource intensive. Traditional extraction methods have stood the test of time, while newer techniques aim to reduce energy use and environmental impact.
Steam distillation remains the most widely used method. Plant material is exposed to steam, which releases aromatic compounds that are later condensed and separated from water. This technique is relatively simple, scalable and suitable for many aromatic crops, making it popular among small producers. Hydrodistillation is a similar method involving boiling plant material in water and is commonly used for flowers and woody materials. Cold pressing, mainly used for citrus peels, avoids heat altogether, preserving the fresh aroma of the fruit. Solvent-based methods, though effective for delicate flowers, are increasingly scrutinised due to solvent use and environmental concerns.
Today, researchers and processors are exploring greener alternatives, such as microwave-assisted, ultrasound assisted, green eutectic solvent-based extraction techniques, to reduce fuel consumption and processing time. For farmers and small entrepreneurs, however, simple steam distillation units continue to offer the most practical balance between cost, efficiency and sustainability.
Essential oils have long been part of traditional medicine and home remedies. Today, they are widely used across health care, agriculture, cosmetics, food and household products. Many essential oils are known for their antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties. Because of these properties, they are being explored as natural alternatives to synthetic chemicals in medicine, preservatives and personal care products.
Aromatherapy is one of the most familiar uses. When inhaled, aroma molecules stimulate the olfactory system, which is closely linked to the parts of the brain that control emotions and memory. This is why certain scents can quickly calm the mind or lift the mood. Lavender oil is widely used to reduce stress, improve sleep and ease anxiety.
Essential oils are also commonly used in skincare. Tea tree and lavender oils are popular in skincare for their antibacterial and soothing properties and are often used to manage acne, minor wounds and skin irritation. When applied carefully and in diluted form, these oils can complement conventional treatments.
Beyond health and wellness, essential oils are finding space in everyday household use. Oils such as lemon and eucalyptus are added to natural cleaning products because they help control microbes while leaving a fresh scent. Citronella and peppermint oils are well known for repelling insects, offering plant-based alternatives to chemical repellents.
The growing demand for clean-label and eco-friendly products has renewed interest in essential oils. The beauty industry uses them as natural fragrances, while the food sector is exploring their potential as flavouring agents and natural preservatives. As consumers become more mindful of what they apply to their bodies and consume, essential oils are increasingly bridging traditional knowledge and modern science offering plant-based solutions for everyday life.
Essential oils are highly concentrated extracts. In most plants, they make up less than two per cent of total weight, meaning large amounts of plant material are needed to produce small quantities of oil. This concentration makes them powerful and effective even in very small doses and requires careful use. For topical application, essential oils should always be diluted with a carrier oil such as coconut, jojoba or almond oil. Applying undiluted oils can cause skin irritation or allergic reactions. A simple patch test on a small area of skin can help check for sensitivity. Ingesting essential oils is generally not recommended unless done under the guidance of a qualified healthcare professional. Many oils can be toxic if swallowed improperly or cause serious health problems. Some oils that are safe for humans can be harmful to animals and exposure through inhalation or skin contact may lead to adverse effects. When used responsibly and in appropriate amounts, essential oils can be both safe and beneficial.
The growing popularity of essential oils raises an important policy question: can a nature-based product scale up without harming the very ecosystems it depends on? Despite their natural origin, essential oils are not inherently sustainable. Producing small quantities of oil often requires large volumes of plant biomass, increasing pressure on land, water, and biodiversity. In the absence of regulation, overharvesting of wild species particularly slow-growing trees e.g. sandalwood has already caused ecological stress in several regions. Poorly planned monoculture cultivation of aromatic crops can further degrade soil health and reduce on-farm biodiversity.
Market distortions present another challenge. Rising global demand and premium pricing have resulted in widespread adulteration, with natural oils diluted or replaced by synthetic substitutes. This undermines consumer trust, poses potential health risks and disadvantages small farmers who invest in genuine production. Strengthening quality standards, traceability mechanisms and enforcement is therefore essential to protect both consumers and producers.
Meanwhile, essential oils offer a strategic opportunity for rural value addition and agrarian diversification in India. Instead of selling raw plant material at low prices, farmers can process aromatic crops locally and capture a greater share of the final product’s value. Village-scale distillation units supported through Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), self-help groups, and cooperatives can lower investment barriers. Aromatic crops such as lemongrass, citronella, vetiver and palmarosa are well suited to marginal lands, require relatively low input and integrate effectively into crop rotation systems.
For regions facing stagnating farm incomes and climate-related risks, aromatic crop-based enterprises can enhance resilience and livelihood security. However, realising this potential requires coordinated policy action — linking sustainable cultivation guidelines, skill development, access to credit, quality certification and assured market linkages. When embedded within a framework of ecological safeguards and fair-trade practices, the essential oil sector can support both environmental sustainability and inclusive rural growth.
As the world looks for alternatives to synthetic chemicals, essential oils sit at an interesting crossroads of tradition and innovation. Advances in cultivation, extraction and quality assurance are helping unlock new applications while addressing long-standing challenges. For countries like India, the future of essential oils lies not just in export markets, but in building sustainable, farmer-centred value chains. With the right balance of science, policy and community participation, these aromatic extracts can contribute to greener industries and more resilient rural livelihoods.
In rediscovering the power of plants, essential oils remind us that solutions to modern challenges often lie in nature itself.
The authors are scientists at the ICAR–National Institute of Secondary Agriculture, Ranchi working on sustainable processing, value addition and utilisation of plant-based bio-resources.
Views expressed are the authors’ own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth.